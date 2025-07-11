Martin Hsu San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives [UPDATE July 11]

Artist Martin Hsu is returning to San Diego Comic-Con at Booth #4530 with a fresh array of heartfelt work that blends heritage, pop culture, and nature into something uniquely his own. Known for his expressive brushwork and emotional storytelling, Hsu’s art bridges traditional and contemporary, often weaving in elements of his Asian-American roots alongside his deep love for animation, animals, and the fandoms that inspire him.

This year, fans can expect an exciting mix of SDCC exclusives, original paintings, limited-edition prints, and surprises at Comic-Con. His annual Comic-Con Pre-Order will launch on Friday, 11 at 9am PT. Customers can use code SDCC2025PICKUP for booth pick-up (and to ensure you aren’t charged shipping), though shipping is also available.

If you missed out on any of Martin’s previous SDCC prints and originals still in stock, you can also pick them up in the online presale for up to 30% off, while supplies last. Prices are already marked down, so no code necessary to apply the savings.

[UPDATE July 11]

For Martin’s final San Diego Comic-Con announcement before his Comic-Con Pre-Order launches today at 9am PT, in addition to his print sets, he’s also created an 11″x14″ Ted Lasso Cats “TedBecca” print. It’s limited to 60 copies and will be available for $25 each at 9am PT on his website. Be sure to use code SDCC2025PICKUP to avoid being charged shipping and pick-up at Booth #4530.

[UPDATE July 10]

In our hearts, San Diego Comic-Con is still Pedro Con — and today, Martin Hsu is celebrating the most Pedro of them all, Pedro Pascal, all around good human being. He’s created three new artworks inspired by Pedro, titled “Mando Pride”, “Oberyn, The Protector”, and “Fantastic Love”. You can purchase the originals for $200 each, or get a limited print pack of all three for $25, starting this Friday, at 9am PT, when his online shop re-opens. For booth pick-up, be sure to use code SDCC2025PICKUP.

[UPDATE July 9]

Martin is back for another year with his “Cosplaying Totoro” series, in which he features Totoro cosplaying as various pop culture characters. This year’s iterations feature him as characters from Kiki’s Delivery Service, Howl’s Moving Castle, and Spirited Away. All three are available as either framed originals for $200 each, or you can purchase a print set of all three for $25 at his Booth #4530. Don’t forget that his online shop launches this Friday at 9am PT — and you can view the online preview now.

[UPDATE July 8]

To the world. Martin Hsu is celebrating Good Omens by bringing adivine feline twist to the series with his new print, reimagining our favorite ineffable duo as charming cats in a new print.

Additionally, he showed off a new Pedro Pascal-inspired print, as well as a Toroto Cosplay. All of his newest San Diego Comic-Con items will be available as both framed originals and print sets on Friday, July 11 at 9am PT through his online shop.

[UPDATE July 7]

Martin is bringing more believe energy to San Diego Comic-Con with new additions to his Ted Lasso Cats series. Today, he’s got three brand-new feline tributes to the hit series: a heartfelt Tedbecca moment, a sweet “Cat Dad” portrait featuring Ted and kitten Henry, and a chaotic duo in “Cat Bros” featuring Roy and Jamie.

Each design will be available as framed originals for $200 each, or as a limited print set of three for $25. Pre-orders open Friday, July 11 at 9am PT — and just like the others, you can order for shipping, or use code SDCC2025PICKUP to avoid shipping and pick your order up at Booth #4530.

[UPDATE July 6]

Have you pre-ordered your Ted Lasso Cats Art Book yet? Today is the final day for pre-orders, and Martin is showing off additional pages of the book. Only a handful of the free prints for the first 50 purchasers are still available, so make sure you get your orders in.

[UPDATE July 5]

Martin is casting a spell over San Diego Comic-Con with his “Wicked Cats“, a purr-fectly magical exclusive inspired by the friendship of a certain two witches. There are three different pieces of artwork ready to defy gravity at the con. You can pick up all three designs as a set for just $25, or get the original framed artwork for $200 each.

You don’t have to see a wizard to claim it though — pre-orders will open on Friday, July 11 at 9am PT on Martin’s online store for his second wave of SDCC exclusives. You can still use code SDCC2025PICKUP for booth pick-up to avoid being charged shipping. How wicked.

[UPDATE July 1]

Prepare to go through the looking glass with In Dreams, a retelling of the classic children’s book Alice in Wonderland, from writers Hsuan-Fu Chen and Scott Alexander, featuring artwork by Martin Hsu. The story is retold in both Mandarin Chinese and English. You can pick up the hardcover book from Martin at Booth #4530, and it will be available for pre-order online in this week’s pre-sale, launching on Friday, July 4 at 9am PT. But don’t be late to this very important date — because only 50 copies will be available for pre-order.

[UPDATE June 30]

Are you Richmond Cats til you die? Martin Hsu’s Ted Lasso Cats Art Book will be launching as part of the presale. The 8″x8″ 28-page full-color book will be available for $45 each, and features all of Martin’s Ted Lasso Cats artwork from 2022-2025. The first 50 pre-orders also include a free 5″x7″ print of “The Ted Lasso Way”. There will also be a bundled set featuring the art book and the original 5″x7″ watercolor and acrylic painting available for $350.

Then, Martin is sending Richmond AFC a little extra luck this year with his “Good Luck Cats” limited 5″x7″ prints. There are three options — Dani, Roy, and Ted, each reimagined as Good Luck Cats. You can pick up the original 3″x3″ Shikishi, Japanese illustration board with gold trim paintings for $95 each, or score a bundle of the three prints as 5″x7″ for $25.

[UPDATE June 28]

Your outie likes commissions.

Martin Hsu is inviting you to experience a different kind of wellness session — one approved by Lumon Industries (unofficially, of course). He will be offering “Personalized Wellness Sessions with Ms. Casey” commissions, reimagining your innie… as a cat.

Spots are very limited due to time constraints in the wellness wing, so email [email protected] to request pricing and claim your session. Praise Kier.

[UPDATE June 25]

Welcome to Lumon. Martin Hsu is offering a purr-fectly severed trio of artwork pieces inspired by Severance — each one reimagining characters from the series in his cat style. Each piece represents an iconic duo or group from the series, including Burt and Irving’s bond, to Mark and Miss Casey in a Wellness Session, and even a tense meeting with The Board under Cobel, Milchick, and Miss Huang’s careful eye.

As per usual, there are two different options. The 3″x4″ watercolor and acrylic originals come framed with glass for $200 each. If you’d prefer the print, they will be sold as a 5″x7″ three-piece set for $25 each. Stay tuned for the online pre-order next month.

Praise Kier.

[UPDATE June 23]

Martin Hsu is believing in believe as he sends his “Ted Lasso Cats” art book to print — a labor of love inspired by everyone’s favorite optimistic football coach and Martin’s feline take on his counterparts. Below, you can catch an early sneak peek at one of the pages in the book for his “The Cats Are Back” piece, paired with one of Martin’s favorite Ted Lasso quotes.

As a token of his appreciation, during his upcoming online pre-order (exact date and time TBA), he’ll be offering a free print with online pre-orders for the book, limited to 25 pieces. While his online shop is currently closed, you can stay one step ahead by emailing [email protected] to join his SDCC 2025 Preview List and get updates straight from the locker room.

[UPDATE June 13]

For his first announcement of the year, Martin Hsu is bringing something special to Booth #4530: an SDCC-exclusive Ted Lasso Cats Art Book. Printed in full color and lovingly compiled, the book features every feline-fied version of the beloved characters from the Apple TV+ series — including Coach Lasso himself, Roy Kent (he’s here, he’s there…), and the whole AFC Richmond crew — reimagined with tails and whiskers in cat-form in Martin’s signature style.

Fans can also look forward to a few surprise pages, making this more than just a collection — it’s a celebration. Due to high production costs (each copy is printed in the U.S.), the edition will be extremely limited, so don’t wait because this will be gone faster than a tin of Ted’s shortbread biscuits.

The book will be available for pre-order with on-site pickup at Comic-Con or via Hsu’s online store shortly, with details coming soon.