Master Replicas San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives

Master Replicas is headed back to San Diego Comic-Con with a lineup of exclusives that spans some of the most beloved sci-fi franchises in television, including Star Trek, Stargate, Orphan Black, and beyond. The company, known for detailed replicas and niche collectibles, will be offering four exclusives at San Diego Comic-Con, stocked daily at Booth #531/533.

Attendees can also pick up exclusive collectible promo cards available only in person, and get a first look at new products debuting at the booth.

Here’s a look at the exclusives:

Logic-y Plush — $24.99

Inspired by Star Trek: Lower Decks, this 10″ plush features Logic-y, the cold and calculating side of the glitch-prone hologram Badgey.

Miniature Stargate — $24.99

This 4″ replica brings the iconic Stargate from Stargate SG-1 to your desk or display shelf. Made from hand-painted polyresin, the miniature includes a stand and captures the detailing of Earth’s original gate as seen in Stargate Command.

Orphan Black Trading Card Set — $24.99

A collector’s set spanning the entire Orphan Black series, this release includes 50 episodic cards, 16 character cards, and 10 foil “clone” chase cards. Also included is a sneak peek card for Orphan Black: Echoes, offering a preview of what’s next for the franchise.

Foundation Replica Coins — $24.99

This set includes two prop replica coins from the world of Foundation, cast in zinc alloy with a metallic bronze-style finish. Each coin features an image of the emperor on one side and symbolic designs on the reverse, representing currency used throughout the Galactic Empire.