McFarlane Toys San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives & Debuts

McFarlane Toys returns to San Diego Comic-Con with exclusives and first-to-market debuts celebrating Marvel and more at the Todd McFarlane Productions Booth #1915. You can also find the signing schedule, which includes signings for Spawn Universe, Deadly Tales of the Gunslinger, and more throughout the week.

Here’s a look at the first to market products:

Beast 1:10th Scale Collectible with Scene (X-Men #1)

Black Panther 1:10th Scale Collectible with Scene (Marvel Knights #4)

Carnage 1-10th Scale Collectible with Scene (The Amazing Spider-Man #362)

Deadpool 1:6th Scale Collectible with Scene & Comic (Deadpool #1)

Iron Man 1:6th Scale Collectible with Scene & Comic (Iron Man #256)

Spider-Man 1:10th Scale Collectible with Scene (The Amazing Spider-Man #1)

Spider-Man 1:6th Scale Collectible with Scene & Comic (Marvel Tales #223)

The Punisher 1:6th Scale Collectible with Scene & Comic (The Punisher War Journal #8)

The Thing 1:10th Scale Collectible with Scene (Fantastic Four #642)

Venom 1:6th Scale Collectible with Scene & Comic (Venom #5)

And finally, here’s a look at the exclusives so far, with more still to be revealed from McFarlane Toys:

Booth #1915 (McFarlane Side)

SPAWN #365 SDCC25 Exclusive — $40 unsigned / $70 signed (+ tax)

This exclusive features Todd McFarlane’s never-before-seen inks over his original pencils from SPAWN #150, created nearly 20 years ago.

Gunslinger #15 SDCC25 Exclusive — $40 unsigned / $70 signed (+ tax)

Featuring the first appearance of Focus, this issue marks a major addition to the Spawn Universe. Cover art by Jonathan Glapion ties into a larger connecting cover set.

King Spawn #2 SDCC25 Exclusive — $40 unsigned / $70 signed (+ tax)

This special re-release highlights the reappearance of fan-favorite villain Billy Kincaid. Part of the exclusive connecting cover series by Jonathan Glapion.

The Scorched #24 SDCC25 Exclusive — $40 unsigned / $70 signed (+ tax)

Introducing a deadly new character, Viscerator, this issue expands the Spawn Universe’s dark mythology. Features part three of the Glapion connecting cover set.

Bundle Deal — Buy all four comics and get $10 off total purchase

McFarlane Toys Digital Drop: Batman/Superman Fusion Collectible — Limited-Time Digital Drop

During SDCC, McFarlane Toys will launch an exclusive digital collectible featuring a Batman/Superman Fusion design with three rarity tiers: Common, Epic, and Legendary.

Fans lucky enough to unlock one of just twelve Legendary digital variants will also receive a 1-of-1 hand-painted physical Batman figure, signed by Todd McFarlane — for free. These figures will be on display at both the McFarlane Toys Skyline Showcase and Booth #1915 throughout the show.