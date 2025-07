Midnight Dogs, the pop artist and enamel pin designer who bring some of the best pins to the show floor in our humble opinions, returns to San Diego Comic-Con with six brand-new exclusive pins for 2025. You can find them at Small Press Booth #D-06 alongside Sam Grinberg — and trust us, you’re going to want to find them.

[UPDATE July 14]

The Thing Enamel Pin — $12

It’s clobberin’ time! Midnight Dogs pays tribute to this hard-headed hero with a new fantastic pin heading to San Diego Comic-Con.