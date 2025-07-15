Monkey Minion San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives & Debuts [Update July 14]

Monkey Minion, the creative team of husband-and-wife duo Dane Ault and Ashlie Hammond, is known for blending bold, retro design with themes of science, nature, and space — and this year they’re bringing their signature style back to San Diego Comic-Con at Booth #2007.

[Update July 14]

There are more Borbs on the way from our friends at Monkey Minion and San Diego Comic-Con is where you’ll be able to pick them up for the very first time. California Borbs is an 8″ x 8″ giclee print that will make you sing like, well, like a bird! This collection of rotund borbs will set you back $20.

If you’re partial to some of the birds , excuse me, I mean BORBS, more than others, that’s ok too! Monkey Minion has four options, each measuring 4″ x 4″ and limited to 75 pieces for $10 each,

It’s all about “location, location, location” and you can’t get a better view than from the International Space Station. This black and white print is limited to only 100 pieces, runs $25 and is 10″ x 10,” perfect for you cubicle space.

If you prefer a view of something more down to Earth, how about from Down Under? Measuring in at 10″ x 10″, this Kangaroo Print is limited to 100 and will be $25.

Why destroy… when you can create? This officially licensed print for Tim Burton’s Mars Attacks says a lot without saying much at all. The 13″ x 19″ print is limited to 100 pieces and will be $50. Ack! Ack!

[Previously published July 4]

Leading the lineup is the SDCC exclusive “Beach Party Borbs” print, a 13″x19″ print celebrating the convention we all know and love in a fun, 1960s beach movie retro way (and possibly inspired by Ashlie singing “I wish they all could be California Borbs…”). Monkey Minion’s iconic “Borbs” are busy catching rays and waves under the California sun. You can pick up the LE 100 print for just $50 each.

Complementing the print is this year’s postcard, a 5″x7″ piece featuring the Surfin’ Borbs front and center, paired with lyrics from The Trashmen’s “Surfin’ Bird.” These postcards will run $5 each.

Finally (for now), Monkey Minion is also debuting some massive new pins celebrating space, each one chrome-polished, die-stamped, and measuring roughly 1.75″ wide. And at just $15 each, they’re ready to launch onto your bag, board, or jacket like a Saturn V on liftoff (get it?).