Okkto San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives [UPDATE July 15]

Get ready to fuel up on nostalgia. Pop culture collectibles company Okkto is back at Booth #2647 for San Diego Comic-Con this year with a full hangar of exclusives that celebrate vintage style and collectible craftsmanship. This year, they’re once again honoring The Rocketeer, with collectibles themed to two of the most beloved locations from Dave Stevens’s original comic: The Bulldog Cafe and Bigelow’s Air Circus at the Chaplin Airdrome.

Here’s what they’re bringing to the launchpad:

Pankot Palace Mining Company 3D Metal Pin — $15

LE 200

Dig deep into adventure with this 2″ antique gold 3D metal pin, featuring sculpted minecart tracks, twin serpent heads with gleaming rhinestone eyes, and a postcard-style backing card.

Maraglyph Decoder Coin — $20

LE 200

Decode forbidden messages with this 2″ metal coin, featuring a red rhinestone centerpiece on one side and a detailed 3D rendering of Mara’s curse on the other.

Spinner Emblem 3D Metal Pin — $16

LE 200

Straight from a dystopian future, this 1.75″ wide, 4.5mm thick metal pin sports the sleek Spinner logo in shiny silver.

Spinner Logo Metallic Sticker — $4

A 4″ brushed aluminum-style sticker version of the Spinner logo

“Bingo! Dino DNA!” Clear Acrylic Pin & Sticker Set — $12

LE 100

Celebrate the magic of genetic engineering with this 2.25″ clear acrylic pin and matching transparent sticker.

“Bigelow Air Circus” Wings Pin

$16 (Antique Silver, LE 200)

$18 (Antique Gold, LE 100)

An officially licensed 3-inch 3D metal pin honoring the legendary air show from The Rocketeer. Each variant comes on a vintage-style Air Circus “ticket” backing card, available in antique silver (limited to 200) and antique gold (limited to just 100).

“Bigelow Air Circus” Patch

$8 (LE 100)

A 3-inch iron-on embroidered patch in bold vintage aviation style, perfect for your flight jacket. Each patch includes a collectible mini Bigelow Air Circus poster card.

“Bulldog Cafe” 3D Pin

$15 (LE 100)

This 1.75″ sculpted pin recreates the Bulldog Cafe with high-quality UV printing and dimensional depth. Mounted on an oversized comic page backing card.

“Bulldog Cafe” Patch

$10 (LE 100)

A 3.5″ embroidered iron-on patch capturing the classic diner vibe of the Bulldog Cafe. Comes with a comic-inspired Bulldog Cafe mini poster card.

“Bulldog Cafe” Wooden Pen

$85 (LE 50)

Crafted from real charred oak bourbon barrel staves, this SDCC exclusive rollerball pen features the Bulldog Cafe logo burned directly into the wood. Designed in collaboration with Retro 51, it comes with a matching 3-inch sticker.

The Rocketeer Sticker Pack

$15 (LE 100)

A set of six officially licensed stickers (3″ to 3.5″) featuring artwork from Dave Stevens’s original comic pages.