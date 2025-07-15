Oni Press San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives, Signings, More

For nearly thirty years Oni Press has been one of the premiere independent publishers in the industry. Innovative storytelling and groundbreaking graphic novels are their hallmark, with books for all ages and interests.

As revealed by The Beat, this year, you can expect more of their signature stable of talent mixed in with some of their new initiatives with exclusives for EC Comics, Adventure Time and Gender Queer, plus signings from Cullen Bunn, Melissa Flores, Ben H. Winters (Benjamin) and more. Visit them at booth #1829 in the exhibit hall.

Let’s see what they have planned:

EXCLUSIVES

EC Epitaphs from the Abyss, Vol. 1 Softcover – EC Exclusive #001 cover by Adam Polina – LIMITED TO 250

EC Cruel Universe, Vol. 1 Softcover – EC Exclusive #002 cover by Dave Johnson – LIMITED TO 250

Adventure Time (2025) #1 – SDCC-exclusive variant cover by Patrick Hovarth – LIMITED TO 250

Adventure Time (2025) #1 – SDCC-exclusive variant cover by Maria Wolf with Rico Renzi – LIMITED TO 250

Free for All #1 cover by Maria Wolf – LIMITED TO 250

The Sixth Gun: Battle for the Six #1 – SDCC-exclusive gold foil variant – LIMITED TO 250

Gender Queer “Born” test print t-shirts manufactured by Holy Mountain – LIMITED TO 50

SIGNINGS

NOTE: *All Bryan Lee O’Malley signings are ticketed through SDCC and strictly limited to 75 participants per signing. Wristbands will be handed out each morning for both signings in the top floor atrium beginning at 7 a.m. Log into your SDCC account for more information.

Wednesday, July 23

6pm – 7pm – Christopher Cantwell (Out of Alcatraz)

(Out of Alcatraz) 6pm – 7pm – Chris Condon (The Goddamn Tragedy)

Thursday, July 24

10am – 11am – Christopher Cantwell (Out of Alcatraz)

(Out of Alcatraz) 10am – 11am – Chris Condon (The Goddamn Tragedy)

(The Goddamn Tragedy) 12:30pm – 1:30pm “Oni Press: The Loudest Thing In Color” post-panel signing, 12:30-1:30 p. Cullen Bunn (The Sixth Gun: Battle for the Six) Melissa Flores (Biker Mice from Mars) Ben H. Winters (Benjamin) LySandra Vuong (Covenant)

2pm – 3pm – The Sixth Gun Anniversary Signing Brian Hurtt (The Sixth Gun: Battle for the Six) Brian Hurtt (The Sixth Gun: Battle for the Six)

(The Sixth Gun: Battle for the Six) 3:30pm–5 p.m. – Bryan Lee O’Malley (Scott Pilgrim)*

Friday, July 25

10am – -11am – Matt Kindt (Epitaphs from the Abyss, Cruel Universe)

(Epitaphs from the Abyss, Cruel Universe) 11am – 12pm – Adventure Time exclusive signing Patrick Horvath (Free for All) Nick Winn (Adventure Time) Maria Wolf (Adventure Time)

1pm – 2:30pm – Bryan Lee O’Malley (Scott Pilgrim)*

(Scott Pilgrim)* 3pm – 4pm – EC Comics: The Summer of Fear pre-panel signing Corinna Bechko ( Blood Type ) J. Holtham (Catacomb of Torment) Ben H. Winters (Cruel Universe)

5pm – 6 p.m. Craig Hurd-McKenney (Station Guard )

(Station Guard 5pm – 6pm – Daniel Kibblesmith ( Rick and Morty Vs. The Universe )

Rick and Morty Vs. The Universe

Saturday, July 26

10 am – 11am – Melissa Flores (Biker Mike from Mars)

(Biker Mike from Mars) 10 am – 11am – LySandra Vuong (Covenant)

(Covenant) 11am – 12pm – Adventure Time exclusive signing, 11 a.m.–12 p.m Patrick Horvath ( Free for All ) Nick Winn (Adventure Time) Maria Wolf (Adventure Time)

– 1pm – 2pm – Cullen Bunn (The Sixth Gun: Battle for the Sixth)

(The Sixth Gun: Battle for the Sixth) 1pm – 2pm – Brian Hurtt (The Sixth Gun: Battle for the Sixth)

(The Sixth Gun: Battle for the Sixth) 1pm – 2pm – Matt Kindt (Epitaphs from the Abyss, Cruel Universe)

(Epitaphs from the Abyss, Cruel Universe) 3:30pm – 5pm – Bryan Lee O’Malley (Scott Pilgrim)*

Sunday, July 27

10am -11 a.m. – Daniel Kibblesmith (Rick and Morty vs The Universe)

(Rick and Morty vs The Universe) 10am – 11am – Matt Bors (Cruel Universe)

– (Cruel Universe) 12pm – 1pm – Craig Hurd-McKenney (Station Grand)

– (Station Grand) 1:30pm – 2:30pm – EC Comics: The Summer of Fear signing Corinna Bechko ( Blood Type , Cruel Universe ) J. Holtham ( Catacomb of Torment , Epitaphs from the Abyss )

–

PANELS

Oni Press: The Loudest Thing in Color

Thursday, July 24, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Room 28DE

For nearly 30 years, Oni Press has been publishing groundbreaking comic and graphic novels for readers of all ages. Now, coming off the heels of the publishers most successful year of all time with the best-selling launches of EC Comics, Adventure Time, and Biker Mice from Mars, join a star-studded cast of Oni’s upstart creators past, present, and future to surveil the eye-popping slate that will make 2025 even bigger still with creators Cullen Bunn and Brian Hurtt (The Sixth Gun); Melissa Flores (Biker Mice from Mars); Daniel Kibblesmith (Rick and Morty vs. The Universe); LySandra Vuong (Covenant); and Ben H. Winters (Benjamin), alongside publisher Hunter Gorinson, editor-in-chief Sierra Hahn, and senior editor Bess Pallares … plus more surprise guests and announcements!

EC Comics: The Summer of Fear

Friday, July 25, 5-6 p.m., Room 23ABC

Out of nowhere, the immortal EC Comics has risen from the grave at Oni Press with the surprise debut of best-selling series including Epitaphs from the Abyss and Cruel Universe. Now, the most notorious name in terror is preparing for an even bigger, bolder, and bloodier second act with “The Summer of Fear” as three killer new series prepare to strike with an array of award-winning creators at the helm. Explore what lies ahead in brand-new titles like Blood Type, Catacomb of Torment, and Cruel Universe 2 as creators Corinna Bechko (Green Lantern: Earth One); Chris Condon (Ultimate Wolverine); J. Holtham (The Horizon Experiment); Matt Kindt (BRZRKR); and Ben H. Winters (Benjamin) join president and publisher Hunter Gorinson, editor-in-chief Sierra Hahn, and senior editor Allyson Gronowitz to discuss the most iconic name in horror comics … and the future of fear itself!

Scott Pilgrim EX with Bryan Lee O’Malley and Tribute Games

Saturday, July 26, 1:30-2:30 p.m., Room 5AB

Moderator Griffin Newman (Blank Check Podcast) and Bryan Lee O’Malley (Scott Pilgrim creator) present an inside look at the making of an all-new Scott Pilgrim video game adventure! Jean-Francois Major, Yannick Belzil (Tribute Games), and John Melchior (Universal Products & Experiences) will be on hand to offer a behind-the-scenes look at the development of the game with exclusive first-look gameplay footage and many more surprises from Josh Fairhurst (Limited Run Games).

SpectreVision Radio Live: High Strangeness x Oni Press

Saturday, July 26, 5-6 p.m., Neil Morgan Auditorium at the San Diego Central Library

Transmitting directly from San Diego Comic Con, join SpectreVision co-founders Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah and Euphomet creator and host Jim Perry for a live podcast taping exploring SpectreVision’s first comics collaboration: High Strangeness – a new series produced in partnership with award-winning publisher Oni Press that will surveil the liminal spaces where reality, hallucination, science and mythology give way to cosmic wonder and existential terror. Featuring writers Christopher Cantwell (Out of Alcatraz) and Chris Condon (Ultimate Wolverine), cover artist Jock (Detective Comics), Oni Press president and publisher Hunter Gorinson, and senior editor Bess Pallares.