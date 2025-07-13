Patrick Ballesteros San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives, Debuts, Commissions & More [UPDATE July 13]

If you’re heading to San Diego Comic-Con this year, there’s one stop that should be on your list: Artist Patrick Ballesteros. Known for his nostalgic, kid-style takes on pop culture icons, Patrick has built a devoted following — and for good reason. His charming art, packed with heart and humor, consistently draws long lines and sells out fast. For 2025, he’s coming back to #DD-08 with a fresh batch of exclusives, debuts, mini originals, commissions, and more surprises.

You can also catch Patrick at his annual pre-con Pop-Up event on Tuesday, July 22 from 3pm–6pm at Mnemonic Coffee (2604 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92103), with more details still to come.

[UPDATE July 13]

Are you hungry for some news on Patrick’s Pop-Up at Mnemonic Coffee (2604 Fifth Ave), taking place on Tuesday, July 22 from 3pm-6pm? It’s the perfect way to kick off the con with some great artwork and exclusives — including a new, very sweet collaboration.

Patrick and Filipino chocolatier Len Gonzales (and his Galleon Chocolate) have teamed up to bring you ube flavored chocolate bars, inspired by Filipino culture, and infused with all-natural and ethically sourced ingredients. Each 2.0 oz bar is made in Hawaii, and will be available for $25 each in the following flavors:

Ube Royale (the original)

Ube Goat Milk

Ube Coconut Cream (Vegan)

There will also be signed limited edition PB art cards in 1:10 of boxes. And the first 50 pre-orders will also receive an exclusive badge insert.

Pre-orders will launch today at 9am PT — and if you pre-order before Monday, July 21, you’ll also get 20% off your total order. You can choose either shipping (US orders only — set to begin shipping July 30) or pick-up at the Tuesday Pop-Up.

[UPDATE July 11]

Patrick is celebrating Marvel’s First Family (and some of their friends) in this adorable new 5″x10″ print, which sees the FF gang trying to stop some vandalism near the San Diego Convention Center. The print, titled “All 4 One & One For All“, is limited to 200 pieces and printed on fine art paper. Each comes signed and numbered, and is available for $25.

[UPDATE July 9]

In addition to his prints, Patrick Ballesteros is also launching brand new 1.5″ pins at the convention, available for $12 each, including “Macrodata Refinement”, “No Cap”, and “The Shark Club”.

[UPDATE July 7]

In his next San Diego Comic-Con debut, Patrick is channeling a certain demonic pop band with his “The Golden Girls” print. This 9″x12″ debut features plenty of nods to the film, and is limited on fine art paper and available for $25 at #DD-08 in Artist Alley.

[UPDATE July 4]

Patrick Ballesteros is channeling the heart of AFC Richmond with his San Diego Comic-Con exclusive “I’m a Believer“ Pennant Flag. The 9”x24” full-color felt piece is packed with references for Richmond faithful — Coach Lasso holding biscuits, Roy riding his bike in a race against Jamie, Nate playing violin, and so many more. So if you “BELIEVE”, you can pick this up at Artist Alley #DD-08 for $20 each — but don’t wait to make sure you score, because there are only 200 available at the con.

[UPDATE July 1]

It’s “The Big Show” — in more ways than one. Patrick Ballesteros is paying tribute to our favorite place in this loving tribute to the chaos and adrenaline that comes from stepping foot on the show floor at San Diego Comic-Con. His latest SDCC exclusive print captures the show floor in his signature style, packed with dozens of pop culture cameos and familiar con sights. You might even spot the Editor-in-Chief of this very website (thanks Patrick!).

The 12″x18″ fine art linen print is limited to just 250 copies at #DD-08 in Artist Alley, and each one is signed, numbered, and embossed with Patrick’s official seal. Make your way through the chaos to pick it up for $60.

[UPDATE June 27]

Patrick Ballesteros is back with a new addition to his popular “Composer” series, this time once again honoring the legendary film composer Hans Zimmer. “Hans’ Movement No. 2” celebrates Zimmer’s iconic contributions to the world of Gotham, and how Zimmer’s score helped create some of the films’ most iconic moments. Each vignette dances across the page like a visual symphony. The 11″x14″ print will be an open edition debuting at the convention for $30.

[UPDATE June 26]

Patrick Ballesteros is teaming up with Little Shop of Pins for a San Diego Comic-Con 2025 exclusive: “Manilaverse“, part of Patrick’s ongoing Jeepney Kultura collection. This limited edition enamel pin set features a spider-powered tribute to Filipino culture, comic books, and community transit — Ballesteros and Little Shop of Pins style. Each pin in the set is individually numbered out of 600 and available for $22 for the set, with half the run will be available at Little Shop of Pins Booth #4621, with the other half at Ballesteros’ table #DD-08 in Artist Alley.

[UPDATE June 23]

[UPDATE]: Patrick’s online allotment is now SOLD OUT.

Are you over minimalism? Do you want to show your badge and your love of San Diego Comic-Con off in fun, playful ways with your favorite characters? Well, good news, as Patrick Ballesteros has you covered, with the return of his popular badge inserts. This year, he’s got more designs than ever — and he’s making it easier than ever to order. This morning (Monday, June 23) he’s launching three new designs on www.patrickballesterosart.com, including “Hello There” for fans of a galaxy far, far away; “Hello Mon Ami” for fans of both a certain Cajun, land sharks, and Channing Tatum’s line delivery in 21 Jump Street; and “My Neighbor“, bringing together two friendly neighborhood characters. There are two ways to order the three new designs, which are $8 each, and limited to four per design (note: If ordering, please do not combine with any items in the shop):

You can order online and select SHIPPING at checkout. This way, this ensures that your badge insert arrives in time for the con, and you can proudly display it all week long. (Note: This is for US orders only; Patrick cannot guarantee delivery on time to international destinations). Mailed badge inserts should ship the first week of July. You can select PICK UP at checkout — this is only for Patrick’s Pop-Up at Mnemonic Coffee on Tuesday, July 22 from 3:30pm-6pm. If you choose this option and are just picking up your badge insert at the Pop-Up, find Patrick at the event, and he will take care of you so you don’t wait in line. If you are planning to purchase other items, please wait in the regular line.

For any questions, you can email [email protected]. There will be three additional designs revealed the week of the convention.

[UPDATE June 20]

Patrick is spinning up something special for San Diego Comic-Con with his latest exclusive, “NO IFS AND OR BUTTS“. This 12” record player slipmat, limited to an edition of 125, features his signature style’s take on the galaxy’s most beloved rebels, scoundrels, droids, and even a few surprise intergalactic guests — and the music that might soundtrack a galaxy far, far away. It’s all packaged in a vintage-style record sleeve packaging, designed to resemble a real vintage record, with playful title tracks like “Shake Your Mon Mon” and “Rebel Til I Die”. You can pick it up for $55 at Artist Alley #DD-08.

[UPDATE June 18]

Here there be dragons! Patrick Ballesteros invites you to hop aboard his latest ride through fandom with “Bakunawa Barkada,” the newest addition to his Jeepney Kultura series. This 5″x10″ print reimagines the beloved characters from a certain dragon franchise as a raucous barkada cruising through town in a stylized jeepney. The title cleverly blends bakunawa, the mythical sea serpent from Philippine legend, with the spirit of friendship and found family that defines both the dragons of Berk and Filipino culture alike.

It’s printed on textured linen paper and available for $18 — and it’s fit for dragons, dragon trainers, and con attendees alike.

[UPDATE June 15]

This Father’s Day, Patrick Ballesteros steps up to the plate with a Comic-Con limited edition print that’s bound to hit it out of the galaxy: “I Am Your Padre,” an 8″x8″ fine art print featuring a certain Sith Lord reimagined as a San Diego Padre. Signed and numbered, this print blends the power of the Dark Side with the spirit of our favorite ballpark.

Pick it up at Booth #DD-08 for $18 and bring balance to the scoreboard — and your convention shopping list.

[UPDATE June 10]

Welcome friends, to the greatest place on Earth!

You can show off your con spirit year-round with Patrick Ballesteros’ newest exclusive: “WELCOME FRIENDS!” — a 9″x 27″ pennant flag that captures the heart and hustle of San Diego Comic-Con.

Designed in the style of a vintage sports banner, the pennant brings the Gaslamp to life with familiar faces spread across the Gaslamp. It’s limited to just 400 pieces and will be available for $20 at #DD-08 in Artist Alley.

[UPDATE May 23]

Your outie likes Patrick Ballesteros’ latest print.

Praise Kier! Titled “Are You In or Out?“, this 11″x14” piece is the perfect piece for both Innies and Outies. Fans of the Apple series will spot everything from Emile to ORTBO hidden within — and you don’t even need to complete Cold Harbor to get your hands on it.

Printed on fine art metallic paper, this print will be an open edition debuting at San Diego Comic-Con this summer for $30 at Ballesteros’ booth in Artist Alley. If you’ve ever wanted to hang your severed life on your wall, this might be your best (and safest) chance.

[UPDATE April 7]

For those hoping to snag a custom piece, Patrick will be opening 25 commission spots for SDCC 2025 starting Tuesday, April 8 at 10am PT. Once those slots are filled, any additional requests will be added to a waitlist.

To reserve your spot, email [email protected] with the subject line “SDCC 2025 Commission Request.” If you’re new to his commissions, Patrick will provide a detailed breakdown of the process and pricing based on your request; returning collectors will already know what to expect. After receiving your rate, you’ll have 24 hours to submit payment — otherwise, your spot will go to the next person in line.

Patrick personally replies to every inquiry, so hang tight as he works through the list.