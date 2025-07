Rokimoto, the wildly creative brand known for its collectibles in ramen cup packaging, is landing at Booth #4344 at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 this year. The company, which was formed by former Funko “Fun Maker” Mike Becker, is under the Fun Maker Inc. umbrella, and bringing fans brand new collectibles.

[UPDATE July 14]

Up first this year, they’re debuting a limited-edition Astro Boy Slurprise. These blind boxed figures are limited to 5,000 cups, with each variant getting a LE 500 pieces each.