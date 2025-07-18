Spoke Art San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives, Signings

The venerated bi-costal gallery known as Spoke Art will be making a return to San Diego Comic-Con and with them will be a selection of brand new art, as well as archived prints and several artists who will be signing for fans.

All the action will be going down at booth #4900 in the exhibit hall. They will have many of these recent print releases plus event exclusives from Dave Perillo, Scott C., Max Dalton, Joey Feldman and more.

Additionally, both Scott C and Dave Perillo will be dropping by for signings.

Saturday, July 26

12pm – 1pm – Scott C.

2pm -3pm – Dave Perillo

In their usual tradition, they are teasing their releases for fans. You’ll have to wait for the event for the full reveals.