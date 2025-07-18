Super7 Unleashes Godzilla Pop-Up at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 [UPDATE July 18]

Super7 is leveling up the kaiju chaos at San Diego Comic-Con this year. The pop culture brand is back with another great pop-up at their Gaslamp store (701 Eighth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101), and going all-in on Godzilla Minus One. Their storefront will be transformed into a recreation of the epic train attack moment from the film, with a Godzilla train entry way, destroyed set pieces, actual movie props, cosplayers, Kaiju Response Team staff, and exclusive merch to stomp your wallet into the ground.

The pop-up Godzilla Station will be open:

Wednesday, July 23: 7pm-close

7pm-close Thursday, July 24 : 10am-8pm

: 10am-8pm Friday, July 25 : 10am-8pm

: 10am-8pm Saturday, July 26 : 10am-8pm

: 10am-8pm Sunday, July 27: 10am-7pm

Adding to the monster madness, legendary Shin Godzilla director Shinji Higuchi will be making an in-person appearance for a signing at the Super7 store on Friday, July 25 at 11am PT. The signing is limited to 50 people, and will be available to the first 50 people on Friday. Super7 will distribute wristbands, with no lining up before 10am.

[UPDATE July 18]

Super7 is back with more event-only exclusives for the pop-up, including:

Godzilla: Minus One Poster by Jason Edmiston

S7 Kaiju Response Team Unit Jacket

Godzilla Station Hat

[UPDATE July 9]

From our friends at Gizmodo, here’s a look at more of this year’s exclusives:

Train Biter “Glob” ReAction Figure — $25

Inspired by Godzilla Minus One, this retro-style ReAction figure features Godzilla mid-bite with five points of articulation and classic sculpt styling.

Godzilla 1989 (Comic Book) Super Kaiju Figure — $35

This larger articulated figure draws from Godzilla: King of the Monsters #1 from Dark Horse Comics It includes 13 points of articulation.

Godzilla “Train Biter” T-Shirt — $30

Toho Kaiju Response Team Double-Sided T-Shirt — $30

Designed exclusively for Comic-Con 2025, this shirt celebrates Toho’s elite fictional kaiju emergency unit in a double-sided print.

Mechagodzilla Subway Sign T-Shirt — $30

Train Biter and Kaiju Response Team Pins — $10 each

SDCC 2025 Pop-Up Sticker Set — $10

Includes a sheet of exclusive Toho Godzilla-themed stickers exclusive to San Diego Comic-Con

[UPDATE July 2]

Let’s take a look at the exclusive merch, as revealed by The Wrap:

Toho FUN! FUN! Minus One Godzilla (Clear Blue) — $25

A waterborne terror never looked so adorable. This 5” soft vinyl figure features a minimalist, mascot-style design in clear blue, referencing Godzilla’s rise from the sea in Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color. Packaged in a caution-striped, collector-friendly box.

Toho ULTIMATES! Godzilla: Minus One (Blazing) — $95

Blazing with translucent orange fury, this 8” tall, 14” long articulated figure uses the film’s original 3D models and is approved by director Takashi Yamazaki. Includes an interchangeable roaring head and boasts detailed sculpting that captures the destructive heat of Godzilla’s rampage.

Toho Super Cycles Godzilla ’89 — $65

Heisei-era Godzilla goes full retro with this wild wind-up vinyl figure riding a tricycle. Inspired by vintage Japanese tin toys and based on Godzilla vs. Biollante, this working wind-up toy features a functioning bell and colorful wheel art. Packaged in a fire-scorched Tokyo-themed box.

Toho FUN! FUN! Mechagodzilla (Gold Variant) — $25

This gold repaint of Super7’s original Mascot Vinyl Mechagodzilla channels Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II with premium soft vinyl construction and metallic shine. At 5” tall, he’s packaged in a caution-themed window box and ready to stomp his way into your collection.