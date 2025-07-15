The Convention Center Chocolate Is Back for San Diego Comic-Con 2025

One of San Diego Comic-Con’s sweetest traditions is back for 2025 — and it’s bringing four all-new flavors to tempt your tastebuds. The San Diego Convention Center’s limited-edition chocolate bars have become fan-favorite exclusives in recent years, and for good reason: they’re handcrafted by Sodexo Live!’s culinary team (including Executive Chef Sufi Karaien and Pastry Chef Molly Pease), wrapped in fun custom SDCC packaging, and packed with flavors as inventive as the cosplayers roaming the floor.

This year’s lineup is pure sugar-fueled fandom:

Flying Saucer fuels your next mission to Hall H with a gravity-defying mix of coffee beans, toffee, brownie brittle, and milk chocolate.

Home Run Bar knocks it out of the park, mixing game-time snacks into decadent perfection. Cheer on this lineup of pretzels, pecans, sea salt potato chips, and dark chocolate.

Pop Star Party is a throwback, a celebration, and a collectible wrapped into one. Pretty in pink, this treat combines strawberry cream, puffed rice, fortune cookies, and white chocolate.

Saga of the S’mores ignites your tastebuds with an epic blend. Prepare for a journey to s’moredor with toasted marshmallows, graham crackers, sea salt, and milk chocolate.

Each bar is $10 and only available during Comic-Con at the Craft Chocolate Bar booth, located just outside Ballroom 20 in Lobby 20.

“Just as no day at Comic-Con is exactly the same, each taste of these chocolate bars offers something new and surprising,” Karaien said. “With every flavor, we seek to create a memorable experience for attendees to take home and share. Our Sodexo Live! team embraces the challenge of finding fresh ways to elevate every event we’re part of at the San Diego Convention Center.”

With just 7,500 made, they go fast, so the best flavors do tend to sell out. And a lucky few may even unwrap a golden ticket redeemable for a $100 Starbucks gift card.