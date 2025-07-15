The Nacelle Company San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives

The Nacelle Company is shifting into high gear for San Diego Comic-Con 2025 with two exclusive Biker Mice From Mars figure sets. The company, founded by Brian Volk-Weiss and best known for their hit series like The Toys That Made Us and The Movies That Made Us — have releasing some fun, throwback-inspired toys over the last few years. For comic-Con, they’re celebrating the 1990’s Biker Mice From Mars with a reimagined toy line, as well as an upcoming animated reboot executive produced by Ryan Reynolds, and more.

Here’s a look at the SDCC exclusives heading to Booth #2547:

Biker Mice From Mars 3-Pack — $100

This premium set includes fully articulated versions of Throttle, Modo, and Vinnie — the first time the trio has been released together in one collector’s box. Featuring the official SDCC Exclusive 2025 logo, the packaging is limited to just 500 units.

Biker Mice From Mars Throttle Bootleg Edition — $100

An offbeat homage to the underground toy scene, this unarticulated art toy-style figure shows Throttle in a hot dog costume, sporting a FansCon badge. Each one is hand-painted by Marquee Marauders Club and limited to just 100 pieces.

That’s not all — for every $5+ purchase at The Nacelle Booth, you’ll also get a free limited-edition magnet featuring Throttle, Vinnie, Modo, or Charley (while supplies last).