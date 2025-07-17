This Ink Runs Cold Heats Up At San Diego Comic-Con 2025

Last year’s once-in-a-lifetime brilliant idea by creator Scott Morse, This Ink Runs Cold, will heat up San Diego Comic-Con with a limited release. A book of short stories that were culled from friends and reader submissions, This Ink Runs Cold is a collection of “tales from the Space/Crime Continuum” and was printed by Allen Spiegel Fine Arts after a very successful Kickstarter campaign .

Morse recently posted on Blue Sky that he will have copies of the book with him at the ASFA booth #4701. And while not every creator of the book will be in attendance at the show, many of them will, meaning that this book could easily become your SDCC 2025 “Yearbook.” Besides himself, Morse lists the following creators that should be able to sign your book, if you can find them at the show: