Thrilljoy San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives, Plans [UPDATE July 12]

Brian Mariotti, former CEO of Funko has a new gig, and that gig is both thrilling AND joyful. Together, it’s called Thrilljoy, officially licensed collectible company dedicated to immortalizing pop culture moments with creativity and craftsmanship. Specializing in limited edition collectibles and offering innovative packaging and variants worthy of “the chase,” Thrilljoy has a created an already loyal fanbase.

Thrilljoy will be holding a ticketed event (now sold out) on Friday, July 25 at the Intercontinental in San Diego, a Block Party Boardwalk Bash, promising games, dancing, food, exclusive collectible and camaraderie with fellow collectors.

In addition to their event, they will also be in the exhibit hall will at Booth #4845. They will be bringing with them and assortment of new products and exclusives and will also have exclusives available at other vendors at the show. Please be sure to make note of where each exclusive will be sold.

They will also have exclusives available on Thrilljoy.com beginning Wednesday, July 23 at 6pm PT.

In addition to their exclusives at Booth #4845, you’ll find select Thrilljoy PIX! exclusives at UCC Distributing Booth #5613 — but you will need a lottery win to enter for those.

[UPDATE July 12]

Thrilljoy showed off several more Pix! exclusives heading to San Diego Comic-Con, including:

Six Million Dollar Man

1:6 chance of a “Steve Austin”, and a super chase of “Oscar Goldman”

The Jetsons – George Jetson

1/6 chance of getting Rossie the Robot

Garbage Pail Kids – Adam Bomb

1:6 chance of a “Dead Ted”, as well as a super chase of Adam Bomb

Batman ’66 Pix!

1:6 chance of a pink-hooded chase, as well as a super chase with a surfboard

[UPDATE July 9]

As revealed by All Hallows Geek, Thrilljoy will also be launching PIX! figures for The Thing, with a LE of 5000, and a 1:6 chance to receive a chase variant of MacReady covered in ash and snow while holding a flare and dynamite.

They will also be bringing a PIX! figure for The Mummy of Rick O’Connell, also a LE 5000, with Rick holding a dagger in the regular version, with a 1:6 chance to get a chase of Rick holding a shotgun.

As revealed by Gamerant, Space Ghost is going coast to coast to San Diego Comic-Con with the debut of this PIX! Space Ghost figure, with a 1:6 chase of scoring a Lokar chase, or a 1:24 chance to score a rare The Mind Taker chase, for $20 each.

As revealed by Bloody Disgusting, Thrilljoy is bringing a Chucky Pix! for $20, available both at the con at Booth #4845, as well as online on their website beginning Wednesday, July 23 at 6pm PT. There is a 1:6 chase variant of Chucky holding a hammer instead of a knife as well.

As revealed by Gamerant, the first of Thrilljoy’s San Diego Comic-Con exclusives celebrate Scott Pilgrim with PIX! exclusives. Fans can pick up Scott Pilgrim with his Sword of Love, with a 1:6 chance to score a Nega Scott black and white chase variant. There’s also an ultra-rare chance to score a 1:48 chase of Envy Adams in her punk rock outfit.