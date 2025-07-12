UCC Distributing San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives [UPDATE July 12]

UCC Distributing is back at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 with another massive lineup of must-have exclusives. Known for some of the most in-demand collectibles on the show floor, UCC is once again bringing a wide range of pop culture favorites to Booth #5613 — the same prime spot as last year, located against the back wall and accessible via aisles 1300, 1200, or 1100. If you’re navigating from the entrance, head through Lobby/Hall B1 and look for the staff holding UCC signs and the brand-new giant neon sign atop the booth.

This year’s exclusives cover a huge variety of licenses, including Thrilljoy, Rokimoto, Hello Kitty, Neopets, Littlest Pet Shop, Godzilla, South Park, One Piece, Murder Drones, Rainbow Brite, Beavis & Butt-Head, and many more.

Their biggest line, though, will be Baby Three, one of the hottest new global collectible brands on the scene. Baby Three has built a cult following overseas for their adorable blind box plush dolls, which blend cuteness with high-concept character design. This will mark Baby Three’s official U.S. debut, and UCC is launching it in a big way. Fans will find five SDCC-exclusive blind box plush figures (LE 2,000 each), with each box offering a shot at one of five ultra-rare chase variants, limited to just 20 units per design. It’s the smallest production run Baby Three has ever done, and fans won’t want to miss one of the biggest drops of the con.

UCC is once again part of the Comic-Con Online Exclusives Portal lottery system, which opens on Monday, July 7. Even if you don’t win the lottery, it’s worth checking back later in the day — UCC often allows walk-up purchases toward the end of each day or when lines clear out, and they restock items daily.

If you can’t get enough Baby Three, you’ll also find UCC at Booth #1401 in collaboration with the brand, where fans can immersive themselves in the world of Baby Three with a giant 9-foot-tall Baby Three photo op, and find over 50 assortments of Baby Three products. While most of the Baby Three exclusives will be at #5613 and part of the lottery, fans may still find a few at Booth #1401.

You can also find a few of their items at Booth #821.

Now, let’s take a look at this year’s exclusives:

2025 SDCC Exclusive Fuggler X SpongeBob Squarepants – SpongeBob & Patrick Deluxe 2-PCS Figure Set – $29.99

SpongeBob and Patrick get a monstrous makeover in this exclusive 2-pack mashup with Fuggler.

2025 SDCC Exclusive Rainbow Brite Jumbo “Kitty Brite” Lapel Pin — $19.99

Brighten any badge or bag with this oversized Kitty Brite pin — a retro-inspired accessory that packs nostalgic power.

2025 SDCC Exclusive Rainbow Brite Jumbo “Murky Dismal & Murky” Lapel Pin — $19.99

This jumbo pin features the mischievous duo, Murky Dismal & Murky, delivering vintage villain vibes with bold style and oversized impact.

2025 SDCC Exclusive McFarlane Toys – UFC Sean Strickland 7″ Figure – $39.99

This 7″ Sean Strickland figure offers detailed likeness and articulation. Limited to 2,000 pieces.

2025 SDCC Exclusive Toei Animation “One Piece” Devil Fruit 11‑Pack Light‑Up Squishy Figures — $59.99

These collectible Devil Fruit figures each light up, bringing Luffy’s powers to life in squishy form.

2025 SDCC Exclusive Neopets Blue Aisha TOKYO Style Plushie Bag with Strap – Includes DLC Code – $29.99

This crossbody plush bag styled as Blue Aisha blends fashion and nostalgia. Includes an exclusive DLC code for Neopets content.

2025 SDCC Exclusive Neopets Purple Kacheek TOKYO Style Plushie Bag with Strap – Includes DLC Code – $29.99

The Purple Kacheek bag features plush construction and an included DLC code for in-game bonuses. Limited and only at SDCC.

2025 SDCC Exclusive Neopets Yellow Shoyru TOKYO Style Plushie Bag with Strap – Includes DLC Code – $29.99

The Yellow Shoyru shoulder bag brings the charm of Neopia to Comic-Con. Each includes a downloadable code to unlock virtual rewards.

2025 SDCC Exclusive Baby Three “Street Hyper” Vinyl Collector Plush – Black Box – $29.99

The global phenomenon Baby Three makes its U.S. debut in a black-box blind-pack, limited to 2,000 total pieces. Each plush doubles as a keychain and features bold vinyl styling. Watch for the elusive chase variant — only 20 exist, each hand-numbered in the ear.

2025 SDCC Exclusive Baby Three “Street Hyper” Vinyl Collector Plush – Pink Box – $29.99

This pink-box edition of Baby Three combines vinyl edge with playful design. Limited to 2,000 blind-boxed pieces, with 20 hand-numbered chase variants hidden throughout the run.

2025 SDCC Exclusive Baby Three “Street Hyper” Vinyl Collector Plush – Purple Box – $29.99

From its fierce expression to its collectible appeal, this purple-box Baby Three packs serious hype. Just 2,000 available, including 20 rare chase editions hand-sewn with serial numbers inside the ear.

2025 SDCC Exclusive Baby Three “Street Hyper” Vinyl Collector Plush – Orange Box – $29.99

The orange-box version adds bold, fiery color to the Baby Three lineup. Only 2,000 made, each blind-boxed with a chance to find one of 20 chase variants.

2025 SDCC Exclusive Baby Three “Street Hyper” Vinyl Collector Plush – Blue Box – $29.99

Cool-toned and cleanly styled, this blue-box Baby Three brings the vinyl-plush crossover to SDCC in style. 2,000 total units produced; just 20 include a hand-numbered chase.

2025 SDCC Exclusive Sanrio Hello Kitty “Hello Kitty” Tsunameez 3‑Pack Set — $29.99

Shake, swirl, repeat: these oil‑and‑water keychains feature Hello Kitty in mini snow-globe style.

2025 SDCC Exclusive Sanrio Hello Kitty “Cinnamoroll” Tsunameez 3‑Pack Set — $29.99

Take Cinnamoroll on the go — three oil‑and‑water keychains packed in a display box.

2025 SDCC Exclusive Sanrio Hello Kitty “Kuromi” Tsunameez 3‑Pack Set — $29.99

Pocket-sized attitude: Kuromi’s swirling miniature world in oil‑and‑water keychains.

2025 SDCC Exclusive Sanrio Hello Kitty “My Melody” Tsunameez 3‑Pack Set — $29.99

Three My Melody keychains in oil‑and‑water form.

2025 SDCC Exclusive Rokimoto Peanuts – Snoopy In Puffer Jacket Figure – $19.99

Snoopy sports his puffer jacket in this vinyl figure debut from Rokimoto. Most feature him standing, but a sitting chase edition is randomly inserted.

2025 SDCC Exclusive Yu-Gi-Oh Blue Eyes White Dragon Lapel Pin & Lanyard Set — $24.99

Summon style with this striking lapel pin set featuring the legendary Blue‑Eyes White Dragon, complete with a matching lanyard for badges or keys.

2025 SDCC Exclusive Yu-Gi-Oh Dark Magician Lapel Pin & Lanyard Set — $24.99

Channel mystical energy with this Dark Magician lapel pin and coordinating lanyard.

2025 SDCC Exclusive Sanrio Hello Kitty “Kuromi” Lapel Pin & Lanyard Set — $24.99

Embrace Hello Kitty’s edgier side with this Kuromi pin and lanyard combo — cute with a punk twist.

2025 SDCC Exclusive Sanrio Hello Kitty “Cinnamoroll” Lapel Pin & Lanyard Set — $24.99

This plush pastel pin features Cinnamoroll, paired with a matching lanyard.

2025 SDCC Exclusive McFarlane Toys – D.C. Universe – Teen Titans Beast Boy 7″ Figure – $39.99

Beast Boy gets a standalone spotlight with this Comic-Con exclusive figure. Limited to 2,000 pieces.

2025 SDCC Exclusive Littlest Pet Shop Year of the Snake “Gold Snake” Figure with Code — $29.99

This shimmering 2″ gold snake bobblehead comes boxed with a 2025 metal commemorative coin, the first-ever holographic LPS card trimmed in gold foil, and a Roblox code for a virtual Littlest Pet Shop experience.

2025 SDCC Exclusive Littlest Pet Shop Year of the Snake “Red Snake” Figure with Code — $29.99

Bold in tone and style, the fiery-red 2″ snake bobblehead ships with a 2025 collector coin, holographic card with gold trim, and Roblox virtual world code.

2025 SDCC Exclusive Littlest Pet Shop Year of the Snake “Green Snake” Figure with Code — $29.99

Embodying luck and charm, the green 2″ snake bobblehead includes a 2025 metal coin, limited holographic card with gold foil, and Roblox access code.

2025 SDCC Exclusive Debut Glitch Productions Murder Drones Animiniz Vinyl Figure Mystery Box — $19.99

Discover delightfully dark collectibles in every Mystery Box. The Murder Drones Animiniz vinyl figures combine adorable design with eerie charm, giving fans of the series a playful yet slightly ominous piece to add to their shelf.

2025 SDCC Exclusive Debut D.C. Comics Batman and Joker Pop Art Animation Cel Artist Series Mystery Bag — $24.99

Each mystery bag contains a professionally matted 5×7 animation cel featuring bold DC Comics artwork of Batman or the Joker, complete with a certificate of authenticity and official seal. Digital twins are included, and a rare chase variant may be waiting inside — perfect for collectors seeking a dynamic piece of animation history.

2025 SDCC Exclusive Thrilljoy PIX! D.C. Comics Batman Figure – $24.99

Blind-box Batman figure from the new Thrilljoy PIX! line. Each box holds one mystery item with a chance at a chase variant.

2025 SDCC Exclusive Thrilljoy PIX! Beavis & Butt-Head Zombie Beavis Figure – $24.99

Zombie Beavis arrives in the first wave of Thrilljoy PIX! vinyls. One mystery figure per box, with limited chase variants included.

2025 SDCC Exclusive Thrilljoy PIX! Voltron Figure – $24.99

Voltron leads the charge in this blind-box drop from Thrilljoy PIX! Only a few lucky buyers will land the rare chase.

2025 SDCC Exclusive Thrilljoy PIX! Animaniacs Wakko Figure – $24.99

Wakko joins the blind-box roster in Thrilljoy PIX!’s Comic-Con debut.

2025 SDCC Exclusive McFarlane Toys – MLB San Diego Padres – Fernando Tatis Jr “City Connect Jersey” 7″ Figure – $39.99

Tatis Jr. is captured in his retiring City Connect jersey in this limited 7″ figure. Limited to 2,000 pieces.

2025 SDCC Exclusive TOHO Godzilla 20″ Millennium Godzilla Jumbo Plush — $49.99

This massive 20″ plush brings the King of Monsters to life in soft, fuzzy form.

2025 SDCC Exclusive South Park “True to Size” Mr. Hankey 10″ Plushie — $19.99

A hilariously accurate plush of everyone’s favorite holiday hero—this 10″ Mr. Hankey is a cheeky companion for South Park fans.

2025 SDCC Exclusive TOHO Godzilla 10‑Pack Figure Set — $59.99

Celebrate Godzilla’s legacy with a 10-figure boxed set featuring iconic poses and detailed sculpting.

[UPDATE June 27]

2025 SDCC Exclusive Fuggler X Gremlins Gizmo & Stripe 2-Pack Plushie Set — $39.99

Playful horror meets plush cuddles in this duo: Gizmo’s friendly face and Stripe’s mischievous grin combine for a set that’s equal parts endearing and chaotic. Only available as a two-pack at SDCC.

2025 SDCC Exclusive Fuggler X D.C. Comics Superman Plushie — $24.99

This plush reimagines Superman with Fuggler’s signature style — his heroic features made cuddly and collectible, capturing the essence of the Man of Steel in soft form. Comes in an exclusive SDCC color and with an exclusive pin.

2025 SDCC Exclusive Fuggler X D.C. Comics Joker & Harley Quinn 2-Pack Plushie Set — $39.99

The villainous duo returns with attitude and softness in equal measure. Joker and Harley are plushified with Fuggler’s signature flair, delivering chaotic fun in a collectible set. Only available as a two-pack at SDCC.

In addition to their San Diego Comic-Con exclusives, UCC Distributing will have several regular items also available for sale at Booth #5613, including:

Amazing Digital Circus Plush — $39.99 each

Bob’s Burgers

Pop Mart Labubu Blind Boxes

Other Pop Mart Blind Boxes

Funko Pop!

Dress to Impress Mystery Models Dolls – Wave 1 – Gold — $24.99

Murder Drones Plush — $39.99

Rokimoto Blind Cups — $14.99 each

Thrilljoy PIX! — $19.99 each

Blox Fruits Series 2 Blind Plush — $19.99 each

Baby Three Blind Boxes – $24.99 each

Baby Three Items – Prices Vary, See Caption