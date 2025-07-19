Top Cow San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives & Debuts

Top Cow is bringing serious heat to San Diego Comic-Con 2025 with a new line-up of exclusives — each spotlighting a major moment for their most iconic characters and universes. Swing by Booth #2629 to grab limited-edition spot foil con variants, preview massive new story arcs, and get a sneak peek at what’s next for the Top Cow Universe.

Witchblade #12 by Artgerm

Stanley “Artgerm” Lau delivers an exclusive virgin variant cover for the epic two-part Witchblade story arc finale. Featuring spot foil and SDCC-only packaging, this issue will reshape the Witchblade legacy and mark the beginning of a bold new era.

Swords of Wintersea Spot Foil Preview Flipbook

Get your hands on the first look at Swords of Wintersea, an original sword and sorcery graphic novel rooted in a 40-year Dungeons & Dragons campaign crafted by Matt Hawkins (Think Tank, Postal). This spot foil preview flipbook offers an early dive into an epic fantasy realm full of magic, monsters, and mayhem.

Darkness #1 Spot Foil Convention Preview

Top Cow returns to the shadows with Darkness #1, and SDCC attendees can preview the first 12 pages of pencils by Ed Benes before the issue drops in December. This 28-page spot foil exclusive also includes early looks at character redesigns for The Angelus and more, with input from Top Cow co-founder Marc Silvestri.