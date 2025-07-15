Toynami San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives

Toynami returns to San Diego Comic-Con 2025 at Booth #3229 with exclusives celebrating the post-apocalyptic world of Acid Rain, as well as the legacy of Robotech.

Here’s a look at this year’s exclusives:

ACID RAIN WORLD: FAV-SP33 Marine Tidebreaker MC4m

A compact and agile vehicle built for swamp and wetland missions, this military-grade ride features a remotely controlled weapons station and excellent off-road capability. Ideal for recon and infiltration, it includes MG-5 machine guns and a remote weapon station.

ACID RAIN WORLD: FAV-SP34 Maelstrom Explorer

A versatile elite pilot figure from the Agurtan Army’s 303rd Rapid Response Team, equipped for every battlefield role imaginable. Comes with a full arsenal including ASMG23 submachine gun, pistols, silencers, grenade, and a handheld tactical computer.

ACID RAIN WORLD: FAV-SP35 Eradik8

This cybernetically enhanced bounty hunter comes with a dark past and a heavy loadout: OG-21 shotgun, OR-14 revolver, battle rifle, kukri, pistol, and a backpack.

MIYO’S MYSTIC MUSINGS: Little Embers Tie-Dye T-Shirt

Bring a splash of whimsy to your wardrobe with this vibrant tee featuring the adorable Little Embers baby dragons, designed by artist Miyo.

ROBOTECH: 40th Anniversary Super Veritech Morpher – Rick Hunter VF1J Edition

Limited to 1,000 units

ROBOTECH: Admiral Hunter’s Exclusive VR-052F Cyclone

A premium collector’s edition transformable figure in Skull Squadron colors, and includes custom Admiral Hunter head sculpt, interchangeable hands, and detailed accessories. Limited to 500 units.

ROBOTECH: 40th Anniversary Skull Squadron T-Shirt



ROBOTECH: 40th Anniversary New Generation Skull Cyclone T-Shirt