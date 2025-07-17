Two New Collections of “Doctor Who” Merchandise Landing at San Diego Comic-Con 2025

BBC Studios is opening the TARDIS doors to a brand-new Doctor Who e-commerce experience, offering fans across time and space access to exclusive, limited-edition merchandise from the Whoniverse.

Two new fandom-fueled collections celebrating the show’s legacy will debut next week — hitting the official Doctor Who Shop on Tuesday, July 22, and then also available to shop at the Doctor Who: The Black Archive experience.

The first two collections — Horror of Fang Rock and Analogue Gallifrey — tap into classic Fourth Doctor storytelling and deep Time Lord lore, blending iconic imagery with modern, fan-driven design. There will be limited-edition drops tied to key cultural moments and anniversaries, personalized merch for some designs, and more.

And this is just the beginning. The Doctor Who Shop is the first in a series of BBC Studios digital destinations, with official storefronts for Bluey, Top Gear, BBC Earth, and more materializing soon.

Here’s a look at the San Diego Comic-Con exclusive Daleks ringer tee, only available at the con:

And here is a look at the rest of the collection: