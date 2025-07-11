Under the Tents 2025: Nooligan, Rhode Montijo, E.M.Gist, Geeky Hooker

Writing an Under the Tents post is a lot like banging my head into a brick wall — both feel better when I stop. Why do I do it? Because that’s what heroes do. I’m not saying I’m a hero, but have you ever seen me and Superman in the same room at the same time? Speaking of the Man of Steel, we have some Superman-themed goodies for you, along with some brilliant artwork, as always.

Toy News International introduced the world to their SDCC 2025 limited edition from their new RPG, Mythic Legions: The Roleplaying Game: Heroic Paladin Cleric. While not a true SDCC exclusive, this black and yellow color variant will be available to the public at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 first in limited numbers each day.

Twitch streamer and content creator Lorena is very excited to debut her first comic book at Booth #1807 during SDCC this year.

See you at the comic con in san diego for the preview of my first comic book 📕 omgggg pic.twitter.com/fr9mQjlZXR — loren (@VanessaDoll_Cam) July 10, 2025

I will be located in the stand (1807)

From the Comic_Con San Diego, CA-Convention Center.

I will be telling you shortly who invited me, and I will be happy to share with all of you. 👻👻👻 — loren (@VanessaDoll_Cam) July 11, 2025

It’s a g-g-g-GHOST! No, not that one (that would be copyright infringement), but an even more adorable ectoplasmic entity will be haunting Rhode Montijo’s all-cardboard Booth #1329 during Comic-Con this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhode Montijo (@rhodemontijo)

Hey! Watch it, pal! I’m trying to raise money for public broadcasting here! The Geeky Hooker, like many of us, is very grouchy over current events, so her latest crochet critter drop you’ll find around Comic-Con this year is raising awareness for PBS stations everywhere.

First, the bad news: Artist Teighlor Johnson will not be making it to the SDCC 2025 Art Show at the Manchester Hyatt. Now, the good news: Her art will be, and you don’t need a badge to go check it out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teighlor Johnson (@teighlormadeco)

We’ve got a delicious scoop for you. Up, up, and away to Cali Cream ice cream shop at 425 Market St. in the Gaslamp Quarter for their Superman-themed ice cream special, available from now until the end of July.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cali Cream (@calicreamicecream)

Swing by artist Brandon Kenney’s Artists’ Alley Table #BB-15 during Comic-Con this year and remind him it’s a very bad idea to post pictures of an SDCC badge with your name on it. Well, it’s NEEL and Kenney’s SDCC 2025 exclusive print and sticker design, so I guess it’s OK.

Author SenLinYu is bringing her latest work, Alchemised, to SDCC 2025. Look for her signing opportunities in Sails Pavilion and Penguin/Random House’s Booth #1514-1515 as well as her scheduled panel appearances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SenLinYu (@senlinyuwrites)

Jams Fortress Comics Booth #737 is hosting Shopville’s Exclusive SDCC 2025 debut of their latest comic, Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees: Rite of Spring #1.

🌸 Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees: Rite of Spring #1

SDCC x Shopville Exclusive!

A sweet smile hides something sinister… 😈🌲 Pre-order now! 🔥 Available July 23rd

🎨 Cover art by @UltraRaw26

📚 Published by @IDWPublishing

👉 Grab it here: https://t.co/8fzQNv01H2

🧨… pic.twitter.com/xJSwpHQPn9 — Shopville (@MyShopville) July 10, 2025

SPOOOOOON! The Tick is catching the SoCal vibe this year at Toynami’s Booth #3229, where nostalgic collectible retailer BigBadToyStore will be taking pre-orders with convention-only pricing for their latest laid-back insect-based crime fighter collectible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BigBadWorkShop (@bigbadworkshop)

Do not go gentle into that good night! Rage! Rage against the dying of the light! Artist Leela Lee will be raging against the machine during Comic-Con this year with her Angry Little Girls stickers and merch at Booth #1231.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angry Little Asian Girl (@angrylittleasiangirl)

Something is Killing the Children. No, not really, but Pete Carroll’s Something is Killing the Children #46 will debut at SDCC this year with several variants at Motor City Comics Booth #1101.

It’s often said that grief is the best muse. If that’s the case, author David M. Booher has had a very inspiring year, but like the main character in his latest work. CANTO: A PLACE LIKE HOME #1 “FROM THE ASHES”, he hasn’t given up. This powerful story will be available via Whatnot during San Diego Comic-Con, and Booher will be signing them during the show.

Artist Sean Gordon Murphy will be spending SDCC 2025 behind Stuart Ng’s Books Booth #5012 signing his work and taking walk-up commissions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sean murphy (@seangordonmurphy)

Not only is superstar artist E.M. Gist taking pre-SDCC 2025 commissions, he’ll also be at Booth #5553 (Trinity Comics) signing and taking walk-up requests during the con.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E. M. Gist (@e.m.gist)

Don’t forget to visit authenticators PSA Booth #4237 during San Diego Comic-Con 2025 to have your special collectible appraised and authenticated by some of the best in the industry.

Oops! You dropped something weirdly adorable. Well, Mini Critter Drop plans to drop some cute critters around Comic-Con this year.

DROP MART x MINI CRITTER DROPNew Arrival Big into Comic Con Series LE 1Drop date July 24-26th @ SDCC 2025You find it, You keep it!!! — #minicritterdrop (@minicritterdrop.bsky.social) 2025-07-11T07:41:00.997Z

Writer Eric Esquivel wrote a special SDCC 2025 variant of FAME: SATOSHI TAJIRI with art by Matthew Waite you can find at comicage’s Booth #1343 during the con.

San Diego Comic Con kids: head to booth #1343 to pick up this special variant of the FAME: SATOSHI TAJIRI (the creator of Pokémon) comic that I wrote for @tidalwaveprod! Art by Matthew Waite!#Pokemon #comics #comicbooks #SatoshiTajiri #MatthewWaite #EricEsquivel pic.twitter.com/CC8Hpx7BB3 — Ξric Ξsquivel (@ericMesquivel) July 11, 2025

Hero Within is deviating from their usual Star Trek theme for their SDCC 2025 Superman-themed exclusive pin available at Booth #1943.

San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive reveal:

Our special pin this year is a reminder, that in the darkest of times, we all can be a hero. Daily limited amounts will be available at our booth (1943). #SDCC pic.twitter.com/mxLMQIUyMK — Hero Within (@HeroWithinInc) July 11, 2025

“I smell quest.” “I smell food.” You’ll smell both as you collect all six Infinity Stones for the Grand Hyatt’s Infinity Quest. Your prize is not exactly a golden gauntlet but a limited-edition water bottle as well as a $50 food credit for your next stay.

There are a ton of great food options outside the convention center, but what if you’re stuck in panels all day? Is there a good place to get food inside the convention center? The answer is yes, and the San Diego Convention Center breaks it all down for you. I’ll be the guy eating pizza and people-watching on the Mezzanine.

Or, if you’re looking for something on the exotic side, pop-cuisine artists Chain Restaurants teased a collaboration with FX’s Alien: Earth series for SDCC 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chain (@eatatchain)

According to Bleeding Cool, you should probably ch-ch your hah-hah over to the Crystal Lake panel on Friday, July 25 at 5:30pm PT in Room 5AB in case showrunner Brad Caleb Kane decides to make a cameo appearance.

Stay cool, man. Graphic designer ElRey is keeping Comic-Con 2025 cool with his 4.5″ collectible he’s bringing with him.

Introducing, Stay Cool. I’ll be selling these guys at SDCC. 4.5 inches tall. pic.twitter.com/XuuEivbjuJ — ElRye (@gnarfdeath) July 11, 2025

In this corner, we have the winner and still cham-peen of street art, nooligan, with his pugilistic SDCC 2025 exclusive print he’ll have on hand at Booth #5567.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nooligan (@nooligan)

