Under the Tents 2025: Rhode Montijo, Unknown Comics, Waka Flocka Flame, Lolligag

Bombastic Fantastic are back at SDCC with this annual Lolligag exclusive, this time for Hip-Hop Hooray Lolligag – “1990’s Mic Check & Criss Cross Flex” Edition. The 5″ vinyl figure (LE 120, but only 25 of them will be at the show) features a ghetto blaster boombox, double sided lollipop, and comes with a bonus MC Mixmaster Moot enamel pin exclusive to this release. You can pick up at Booth #4532.

Unknown Comics announced that Alison Sealy-Smith, the voice of Storm from X-Men: The Animated Series and ’97 will be doing signings at their Booth #1001 Thursday-Sunday.



If there are any rap fans out there, you’ll be interested in this one. The Oxford Social Club at the Pendry announced that Waka Flocka Flame will be doing an after party concert on Saturday, July 26. No details on how to get tickets, so if interested, be sure to keep an eye out.



Everyone loves Halloween in July, so why not celebrate by taking home a copy of Orbit: Birth Of A Slasher “Magic Mike” variant cover featuring Mr. Halloween himself Michael Myers from Nomasss Comics. Art by Rudyao, limited to 200, and preorders go up this Friday, July 18.



Megan Lara Castile shared a look at a beautiful Wicked print that will be available at her Artist Alley table #CC-19.



The Legend of Taylore shared that they will be giving away a copy of Taylor Swift’s Lover Live from Paris Heart Vinyl at the panel. Swifties rise up.



More Halloween in July fun! Our favorite cardboard booth guy Rhode Montijo shared a sneak peek of a super cute Halloween Is Life tote bag featuring a fun spooky pumpkin. Find him at Booth #1329.



Teeka the Jawa from The Mandolorian, Leilani Shiu, will be making an appearance at Mr. Ed’s and Dr. Jones Pop-Up at Booth #3249.



Fans of Gabriel Basso from The Strangers 2 won’t like this news; it looks like he is no longer listed on the panel on the official schedule.



Meet the Yuan Twins! Best known for Observe and Report and Marvel’s Agents of Shield. First comics announced that they will be at their booth #2001 all days of the con.



Mark Brooks shared an awesome print that will be available at his Booth #4901 and website. Featuring Marvel’s first family the Fantastic Four in an animated style.



Ryan Ottley showed a video that included 4 different variants of a cover of Invincible Universe Battle Beast. Find them at booth #4903. Get ready to rock out with DJ Lance Rock, who is heading to Booth #3249 all four days of the con. There will also be mystery boxes, merch, grails, protos, and more for DJ Lance Rock.



