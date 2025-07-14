Unicorn Crafts San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives

The mythical and legendary unicorn is said to be a rare and beautiful creature. A symbol of grace, dignity, and elegance, but also unique and hard to tame. Perhaps the same could be said of artist Faheema Chaudhury, brainchild behind Unicorn Crafts. Her brand is a celebration of self-expression, nostalgia, and strength through truth. What began as a passion for Shrinky Dink jewelry has evolved into an ever-expanding collection of jewelry, stationery, ceramics, and home decor — each piece bursting with personality and a love for fandoms.

Chaudhury will be brining her signature style of goods back to San Diego Comic-Con, to Booth #A-04, located in the rear section of Hall A, in the exhibit hall. There you will discover several brand new Comic-Con exclusives, along with a large variety of her popular timeless products.

Let’s check out her exclusives:

“Totoro Ewok” Enamel Pin – $12

Limited Edition of 100

Powerline Sticker Sheet – $15 Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of A Goofy Movie A Collaboration with Masterminds Connect Limited Edition of 100

Tiny Fake Cake Blind Box – $25 Hand-sculpted and meticulously decorated

Four standard designs and one secret design Limited Edition of 20