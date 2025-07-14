Upper Deck San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives & Debuts [UPDATE July 14]

Upper Deck is the go-to destination for officially licensed trading cards, stunning gallery prints, and premium collectibles — and they’re heading back to San Diego Comic-Con. You can find them at their usual spot on the show floor at Booth #307, where they’ll be showcasing exclusive releases, debut products, and fan-favorite lines.

[UPDATE July 14]

Upper Deck will be bringing Jeff Steitzer — the legendary announcer from the Halo video game series — to their Booth #307 for a special signing event at San Diego Comic-Con. On Thursday, July 24 at 1pm, fans can pick up an exclusive Halo promo card and have it signed by the man behind their favorite iconic in-game callouts.

The card and signing are both free for attendees, but supplies are limited, and first come/first serve.

[UPDATE July 10]

Ready to collect peace… by force if necessary? Upper Deck is bringing justice to San Diego Comic-Con with their convention exclusive Peacemaker trading cards. Each fully-loaded pack includes the entire 10-card Base Set featuring your favorite cast of misfits, plus one Canvas Graphics card and one Rainbow Foil Board chase parallel.

For those who still believe in truth, justice, and great trading cards, you can grab a pack for $25 at the Upper Deck Booth #307.

[UPDATE July 7]

Kicking off their exclusives this year are two convention exclusive DC trading card packs. These nostalgic sets pay tribute to DC Comics’ first decade with retro Goudey-inspired designs that highlight iconic characters like Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and more. Each pack contains a selection from a 20-card character set — spread across Pack 1 and Pack 2 — and collectors can chase rare Red and Yellow parallel variants for an added thrill. Pick them up for $25 per pack, while supplies last, only at Upper Deck Booth #307.