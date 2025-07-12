Val Hochberg San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives & Debuts [UPDATE July 12]

There are few booths on the show floor with cuter offerings than artist Val Hochberg. The creator of Mystery Babylon is known for her chibi artwork, original minis, and adorable fandom prints, stickers, and keychains. Stop by Small Press #N-12 to claim your favorites, but hurry — they won’t last long.

[UPDATE July 12]

While the rest of us were mashing our F5 keys for the Peacemaker offsite yesterday, Val Hochberg were serenely adding more amazing original artwork to her San Diego Comic-Con offerings. As a reminder, all originals are first come, first served. Or early bird gets the worm. Or you snooze, you lose. You get it, right? See you over at booth #N-12.

[UPDATE July 11]

Val Hochberg has a few secrets left for San Diego Comic-Con and one just happens to be The Secret of NIMH! This acrylic keychain is limited to one per person and only 12 total per day will be sold. You can mix and match with other keychains to get 3 for $30, or it will be $12 on its own. Scurry over to booth #N-12 to claim one!

[UPDATE July 8]

In addition to her exclusives and debuts, Val will also be bringing several mini original pieces of artwork, available in her bins for $45 each, including:

[UPDATE July 7]

Celebrate the world of Bluey with a new keychain of Bluey and Bingo. You can pick up this keychain (and others) at Val’s booth #N-12 in Small Press for $12 each, or three for $30.

[UPDATE June 26]

Oo-de-lally, oo-de-lally, golly what a San Diego Comic-Con debut. Val Hochberg showed off a new Robin Hood keychain headed to the con, which will be available for $12 each or three for $30.

[UPDATE June 24]

We think you deserve a Music Dance Experience — or at least to purchase this Severance sticker sheet from Val for $6, featuring all your favorite characters (even Emile the goat). Praise Kier.

Additionally, Val has started showing off her original artwork heading to the con, like this adorable piece which will be available for $45.

[UPDATE June 5]

Everything’s coming up stickers! Val showed off several new stickers heading to San Diego Comic-Con, including Star Wars, Bluey, Peanuts, and more.

[UPDATE June 3]

Val Hochberg is the hero Gotham needs. Her Gotham Rogues Gallery sticker set rounds up the full roster of Gotham’s most villainous villains — including delightfully devious versions of Joker, Riddler, Penguin, Bane, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, and more, all reimagined in Val’s signature style. It will be available for $6 at Small Press #N-12.

She’s also shining a spotlight on the city’s femme fatales with a brand-new mini print (available for $5), featuring Gotham’s most iconic ladies.

[UPDATE May 30]

This year, she has several new sticker sets, including a Mass Effect Companions set featuring all your favorite sidekicks from the game series (plus a bonus Hanar) for $6.

Next, get ready to sing Oo de lally all the way to her booth to pick up these adorable Robin Hood and Maid Marian stickers, available for $4 each.

Things get really x-citing with a “BAMF!” Nightcrawler print and sticker, heading to Small Press #N-12. You can pick up the print for $5, and the sticker for $4.