What’s Your Passion Jewelry San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives & Debuts [UPDATE July 14]

What’s Your Passion Jewelry is returning to San Diego Comic-Con, and they’re bringing a wide range of fandom-inspired collectibles to Booth #1129. Known for their detailed enamel pins, jewelry, and wearables, the brand continues to expand its lineup.

Fans of Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe, including Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches, will want to stop by the booth to check out their first pieces in the new collection (though you can sink your fangs into them early). While not an exclusive, it will be your first chance to pick them up in person.

And of course, they’re bringing the magic of Neopia back to the con, with a full lineup of Neopets exclusives, from UV NPC pins to miniature plushie enamel pins and con-themed “Line Starts/Ends Here” designs.

Though exact drop times and online sale info haven’t been released yet, the team has confirmed that all Neopets SDCC items will also be available through their website, giving collectors around the world a chance to bring these con exclusives home.

Let’s take a look at this year’s exclusives:

[UPDATE July 14]

We adored last year’s What’s Your Passion Jewelry Care Bears San Diego Comic-Con “line” pins — and now, they’re bringing Neopets in on the fun as well. This year, they’re bringing SDCC exclusive Neopets Line Pins for $13.99 each. The first one features two mischievous little Meepets with a “Line Starts Here” pin, ready to start the line wherever they choose. There’s also a “Life Ends Here” Dead Chia Pin — a somewhat morbid design with a new SDCC twist.

You can also get your paws on What’s Your Passion Jewelry’s Neopia Lanyard and Mini-Pin Trio for $29.99, which features a colorful design for Lands of Neopia on the lanyard, as well as two mini glitter pins of the Money Tree and the Shop Wizard. You can catch it only at the Neopets Booth #534, or get yours online at wypjewelry.com for a limited time.



[UPDATE July 10]

What’s Your Passion Jewelry is embracing its sharpest edge yet with the launch of the “What’s Your Problem?!” collection. The line began with a bang at San Diego Comic-Con last year with the debut of their “Salty” necklace, and now it’s evolving into a full-blown line — because why settle for sweet when you can be salty, bitchy, or a self-proclaimed HR nightmare? The SDCC 2025 lineup includes:

Viciously Adorable Pin – $12.99

A little sweet, a lot savage. This enamel pin packs maximum attitude into a cute, compact design. Perfect for anyone who smiles while plotting chaos.

Bitchy Nameplate Necklace – $95

Crafted in sterling silver and accented with a sparkling CZ, this bold nameplate necklace sits on a 16”/18” adjustable cable chain. Debuting at SDCC, it’s a fine jewelry piece for those who own their edge.

Care Bears Line Pins (SDCC Exclusive) — $14.99 each

They’ll also be launching brand new Care Bears pin exclusives for San Diego Comic-Con, companion pieces to last year’s Care Bears line pins. This new wave features brand new designs for Good Luck Bear, Funshine Bear, and Bright Heart Raccoon. Each is limited to 500 pieces.

Super Hero Gloomy Pin (WYP Exclusive) — $13.99

Look, Comic-Con is a messy place. This exclusive enamel pin is limited to just 200 pieces.

Unico & Chloe Pins (Debut) – $11.99 each

The magical unicorn is back in these brand-new enamel pins celebrate Unico and Chloe, debuting exclusively at SDCC.

Unico Lanyard (Debut) – $9.99

Show off your badge in style with this lanyard.



[UPDATE June 10]

SDCC Exclusive Neopets Baby Paint Brush Pin & Lanyard Set ($9.99 for Lanyard by itself; Baby Paintbrush Pin is free with $45+ Purchase)

Stay tuned for more information about the online code and/or item previews.

SDCC Exclusive Neopets Line Starts/Ends Here Pins — $13.99 each

There are two pins: Meepits (which features glow-in-the-dark elements) and Dead Chia (which features translucent elements)

Convention Exclusive Neopets Gold & Silver Pins — $12.99 each

Featuring Gelert, Koi, Lutari, and Pteri.

Plushie Baby Mini (1″) Pins — $10.99

Blumaroo, Chomby, Grundo, Kougra, Yurble

Neopets NPC UV Pins — $13.99 each

Includes Jeran, Ylana, and Sasha