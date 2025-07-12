Wolfgang Industries San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives [UPDATE July 12]

Wolfgang Industries has become a must-visit destination in San Diego Comic-Con’s Small Press area. This year, they’re bringing all-new SDCC exclusives to the show floor at Booth #D-06 in Small Press. All of their exclusives are available to be pre-ordered on their site, for pick-up at the con or shipping after.

[UPDATE July 12]

Solo Leveling V2 — $34.99

LE 50. All pre-orders with booth pick-up for #D-06 will receive a free 5″x7″ art print.

[UPDATE July 10]

Appa Unisex T-Shirt – $34.99

LE 50

Solo Leveling Inspired Acrylic 36″12″ Print – $99.99

LE 6

[UPDATE July 6]

EEveelution Inspired Unisex White Hot T-Shirt — $34.99

LE 100

[UPDATE July 1]

Reptar Pool & Deadpool Inspired 2″ Acrylic Pin — $13.99

LE 100

[UPDATE June 28]

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 Inspired Unisex T-Shirt — $34.99

[UPDATE June 26]

Horror Jason-Inspired Unisex T-Shirt — $34.99

Horror Ghostface-Inspired Unisex T-Shirt — $34.99

Horror Michael-Inspired Unisex T-Shirt — $34.99

Horror Freddy-Inspired Unisex T-Shirt — $34.99

X-Men Magneto-Inspired Unisex T-Shirt — $34.99

Midnight Colorway Jinx Unisex T-Shirt — $35

Final Fantasy VII Inspired Unisex T-Shirt — $34.99

“The Gray” Tote Bag — $34.99

Featuring double-sided print, this 16″x16″ tote is made from quick-drying polyester with reinforced handles and boxed corners for extra durability and storage. Limited to just 50 pieces.

[UPDATE June 23]

The Gray Tee – $34.99

You shall not pass… without picking up this exclusive tee, which is limited to 50 pieces.

X-Men Rogue Inspired Tee – $31.99

This tee, in midnight black, is limited to 50 pieces and available for pre-order now for pick-up at the show or shipping after the con.

X-Men Gambit Inspired Tee – $34.99

Show your love for your favorite Cajun with this tee, limited to 50 pieces. It’s available for pre-order now for pick-up at the con or shipping after.

Solo Leveling Inspired Tee – $34.99

Limited to 50 pieces and available for pre-order online now for pick-up at the show.