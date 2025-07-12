Wolfgang Industries San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives [UPDATE July 12]

Wolfgang Industries has become a must-visit destination in San Diego Comic-Con’s Small Press area. This year, they’re bringing all-new SDCC exclusives to the show floor at Booth #D-06 in Small Press. All of their exclusives are available to be pre-ordered on their site, for pick-up at the con or shipping after.
[UPDATE July 12]
Solo Leveling V2 — $34.99
LE 50. All pre-orders with booth pick-up for #D-06 will receive a free 5″x7″ art print.
[UPDATE July 10]
Appa Unisex T-Shirt – $34.99
LE 50
Solo Leveling Inspired Acrylic 36″12″ Print – $99.99
LE 6
[UPDATE July 6]
EEveelution Inspired Unisex White Hot T-Shirt — $34.99
LE 100
[UPDATE July 1]
Reptar Pool & Deadpool Inspired 2″ Acrylic Pin — $13.99
LE 100
[UPDATE June 28]
Clair Obscur Expedition 33 Inspired Unisex T-Shirt — $34.99
[UPDATE June 26]
Horror Jason-Inspired Unisex T-Shirt — $34.99
Horror Ghostface-Inspired Unisex T-Shirt — $34.99
Horror Michael-Inspired Unisex T-Shirt — $34.99
Horror Freddy-Inspired Unisex T-Shirt — $34.99
X-Men Magneto-Inspired Unisex T-Shirt — $34.99
Midnight Colorway Jinx Unisex T-Shirt — $35
Final Fantasy VII Inspired Unisex T-Shirt — $34.99
“The Gray” Tote Bag — $34.99
Featuring double-sided print, this 16″x16″ tote is made from quick-drying polyester with reinforced handles and boxed corners for extra durability and storage. Limited to just 50 pieces.
[UPDATE June 23]
The Gray Tee – $34.99
You shall not pass… without picking up this exclusive tee, which is limited to 50 pieces.
X-Men Rogue Inspired Tee – $31.99
This tee, in midnight black, is limited to 50 pieces and available for pre-order now for pick-up at the show or shipping after the con.
X-Men Gambit Inspired Tee – $34.99
Show your love for your favorite Cajun with this tee, limited to 50 pieces. It’s available for pre-order now for pick-up at the con or shipping after.
Solo Leveling Inspired Tee – $34.99
Limited to 50 pieces and available for pre-order online now for pick-up at the show.