Patrick Ballesteros San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Exclusives, Debuts, Commissions & More [UPDATE July 21]

If you’re heading to San Diego Comic-Con 2026, Patrick Ballesteros is almost undoubtedly on your must-visit list of booths. Through his instantly recognizable kid-style take on pop culture characters, Patrick has built a loyal following that draws arguably the largest lines in Artist Alley.

For 2026, he’s back again at #DD-08 with a fresh line-up for exclusives, debuts, mini originals, commissions, and more, so keep checking back as more items are added to this post.

And of course, he’s bringing back his pop-up to kick off the con, set for Tuesday, July 21 at Mnemonic Coffee (2604 Fifth Ave), where fans can pick up exclusives and more.

[UPDATE July 21]

Are you heading to Patrick’s special Pop-Up at Mnemonic Coffee (2604 Fifth Ave) from 3pm-6pm today? Well, here’s a look at everything you’ll find there. Fans able to browse 30 different Blind Beans mini art cards, 19 Soonay collaboration figures, bookmarks, desktop mats, mouse pads, pennants, badge inserts, chocolate from Galleon Chocolate, and more, all while supplies last.

Patrick will also have a limited supply of select SDCC exclusives available, including his sprawling “Fantastic Forties” print, while supplies last.

[UPDATE July 15]

Things are getting a little sweeter ahead of San Diego Comic-Con. Artist Patrick Ballesteros and Len Gonzalez of Galleon Chocolate are teaming up again for a new collaboration on their fan-favorite chocolate bars. This year’s collection features five chocolate bars, including two new flavors, Ube Macadamia Nut (vegan) and Ube Cheesecake, alongside returning favorites Ube Royale, Ube Goat Milk, and Ube Coconut Cream (vegan).

Also making its debut is PB MACS, featuring peanut butter ganache encased in Ube Royale chocolate. Inspired by Filipino culture, the chocolates are made in Hawaii with all-natural, ethically sourced ingredients, with all-new cover and interior artwork by Patrick. Each item is $25, but all preorders will automatically receive 20% off at checkout. Preorders open Wednesday, July 15 at 12pm PT and close Saturday, July 18 at 6pm PT, with the first 100 preorders also receiving a limited-edition Patrick Ballesteros Art Card as a bonus.

Orders can be shipped or picked up at Patrick’s Mnemonic Pop-Up on Tuesday, July 21 beginning at 3pm. Limited quantities will also be available at the pop-up, but there will be no pickups at San Diego Comic-Con itself.

[UPDATE July 14]

Not enough wall space? Believe that good things really do come in small packages? You can pick up these smaller 6″x6″ prints from Patrick — with three editions available only at his Mnemonic Coffee meetup on Tuesday, July 21 (scroll up half an inch for details on that!) for $15 each, and another three available only at San Diego Comic-Con Booth #DD-08 in Artist Alley also for $15, except Princess Donut, who is limited to 75 copies and available for $16.

[UPDATE July 12]

Don’t change that channel! Patrick is tuning into a new concept with his STAY TOON’D series. These TV-inspired magnetic frame are modeled after the old-school sets we all grew up watching, and you can change the “channels” by swapping out individual art magnets that slide right into the screen, so you can change the “programming” whenever the mood strikes.

Feeling like it’s a day to travel to a galaxy far, far away? Maybe you want to roll out for something that will truly transform you. Or maybe today you might solve a mystery — or rewrite history (woo-oo).

Attendees can pick up the initial set, which includes the TV magnet frame, as well as three initial designs (featuring some kaiju, autobots, and the Dark Side) for $37.

Want more “channels” to choose from? The additional three designs are available for $9 each, or get all three for $24.

[UPDATE July 10]

Let’s dance.

Patrick is teaming up with fellow Filipino artist Le Petit Elefant for a collaboration that’s all about celebrating their culture. Inspired by the traditional Filipino tinikling folk dance, “Close-Open, Close-Open” captures a truly joyful festival scene where pop culture characters carefully dance between the rhythmically clapping bamboo poles. The title references both the opening and closing of the poles during the dance and the familiar phrase many Filipino children grow up hearing while learning to open and close their eyes or hands.

Printed on 6″x14″ linen paper, the collaboration is limited to 150 copies, with 75 available from Patrick at Artist Alley #DD-08 and 75 from Le Petit Elefant at Small Press #L-7. You can pick it up at either for $25.



[UPDATE July 8]

Patrick is back today with two new products for San Diego Comic-Con. Up first, “Coffee Nerd Bag Charm” lets you take your coffee obsession on the go with this 3.5″ hard enamel charm, which comes with both a hook and a ring attachment for $15.

He’s also debuting “BFFF: Best Filipino Friends Forever“, a 1.75” soft enamel pin inspired by a certain upcoming animated film about best friends getting sucked into a fantastical warp that takes them to a magical land, that may just be the key to unlocking their longtime friendship. Both the design and the film celebrate two Filipino best friends at the heart of the story, and you can pick it up for $12.

[UPDATE July 6]

Why settle for a boring name badge when you can let Patrick Ballesteros introduce you instead?

He’s bringing back his popular Comic-Con badge inserts this year, with six new designs to serve as the perfect icebreaker while showing off your favorite fandom, whether you’re into galaxies far, far away or so obsessed with horror.

This year’s designs will be able for online pre-order today starting today (that’s Monday, July 6) at 12pm PT, through tonight at 11:59pm PT. You can pick up each design for $9 each, with a limit of three per design.

Pre-orders will be available ONLY for pick-up at his booth at Comic-Con, or at his Pop-Up at Mnemonic Coffee on Tuesday, July 21. You’ll be able to choose the pickup location during online checkout.

There are two additional designs still to be revealed, only released the week of the con.

[UPDATE July 5]

Patrick is turning the page with the second series of his “Once Upon a Pennant” 9.25″x2.5″ double-sided felt bookmarks. Each pennant features multiple scenes in Ballesteros’ signature whimsical style, celebrating everything from hockey romances, mystery-solving teens, mutants, and caped crusaders.

The new wave includes “Heat Is On”, “Mystery Gang”, and “Xcellent Read”, and they’re available for $9 each, or collectors can pick up the full set of three for $24.

[UPDATE July 3]

Achievement unlocked. Patrick’s latest San Diego Comic-Con exclusive drops readers straight into a sprawling fantasy dungeon, where talking cats, oversized monsters, impossible quests, loot, and plenty of familiar faces leap from the pages of an oversized storybook.

Fans of a certain bestselling LitRPG series will have a blast picking out the countless references hidden throughout the artwork, from deadly bosses and bizarre NPCs to memorable companions and quest markers. The 8″ x 14″ print, titled “Welcome Crawlees”, comes signed and numbered, and will be available for $30 each.

[UPDATE July 1]

The doctor will see you now. If your official Comic-Con diagnosis is a love of pop culture and great art, then Patrick has just the prescription for you. His big exclusive this year, “SD Pitt Stop“, imagines Pittsburgh’s busiest emergency department transplanted straight into San Diego Comic-Con, where the waiting room is overflowing with patients, heroes, villains, monsters, time travelers, and just about every other familiar face you’d expect to find roaming the convention (or emergency) floor.

And as with all of Patrick’s prints, the real fun is in exploring all of the hidden easter eggs throughout, which include TV and film doctors, which includes everything from Dr. Jones (doctorates count!) to your Who’s, as well as PTMC’s finest. You can fill your prescription for this 12″x18” print over at #DD-08 in Artist Alley, where each signed and numbered exclusive is available for $60.

[UPDATE June 29]

Patrick is spinning another masterful web of beautiful artwork with his “Web Happens” San Diego Comic-Con exclusive print. In celebration of a certain webslinger’s upcoming film, he’s paying homage to our favorite friendly neighborhood hero, and all the villains caught in his ever-growing web. As with all of Patrick’s work, it’s easy to get tangled up in all the fun details.

The 6″x14″ linen paper print comes signed and numbered, and will be available for $27.

[UPDATE June 26]

Patrick is stitching a little more personality into your San Diego Comic-Con with two new woven iron-on patches. The first celebrates all the book goblins out there (is your wagon or nightstand overflowing with your TBR pile? You too might be a book goblin like our own Erin Tapkin!) with “Book Nerd”, and features two adorable readers perched atop the pages of an open book. The second is “I Am Filipino Enough”, honors Patrick’s heritage with this fun, colorful patch using the colors of the Philippine flag.

Both patches measure approximately 3″, and will be available for $7 each.

[UPDATE June 24]

Show off your San Diego Comic-Con pride with Patrick’s latest exclusive. “Get to the Con“, a new 24” felt pennant, pays homage to the annual pilgrimage to the San Diego Convention Center, packed with fan favorite characters making their way through the crowds to the greatest show on Earth.

It’s the perfect way to celebrate that feeling of “We made it!” all year long. Pick it up for just $20 at #DD-08 in Artist Alley.

[UPDATE June 22]

Patrick is bringing the cottage to San Diego Comic-Con, and bringing back an old fan-favorite series in the meantime. His “Tin Can” series — which are small, 4″x4″ sized prints that you can combine in any combination and order you’d like to make the characters appear they’re communicating with one another, via the good ol’ tin can route — returns with this set.

Fans can skate over to his booth to pick up “Heat Advisory“, a San Diego Comic-Con set of five prints featuring your favorite rival hockey players, as well as their gal pals and smoothie shop employees. A stupid Canadian wolf bird even makes an appearance. Each print is signed and hand-numbered, and the set will be available for $40.

It even comes with a free bonus “This Tuna Melt Needs To Be Reheated” sticker, so you can show off your team pride (and by team, we mean Team Hollanov).

[UPDATE June 19]

Patrick Ballesteros’ next limited edition piece was made with a love only the branch of a willow tree could conjure. If you’ve been wishing for the darker side of Patrick’s artwork, then good news, because he’s got a new obsession, and we’re going to reap the benefits.

His newest piece is “unBEARable“, a 6″x10” print on linen paper that takes us through the biggest moments of this summer’s best horror sensation (no offense, Backrooms). If you’re still thinking about that car scene, or literally everything to do with the cat, then we think you just won’t be able to “bear” parting the con without this one for just $20 at San Diego Comic-Con.

Just be sure to read the back of the box.

[UPDATE June 16]

Patrick Ballesteros has been busy as a beaver working on his next San Diego Comic-Con debut. “Hoppily Ever After” is an 8″x8″ open-edition print that celebrates the “dam” fine adventures of Beaverton’s residents, both two and four-legged.

As with the majority of Ballesteros’ pieces, the fun is in the details, and fans can spend plenty of time spotting nods to favorite characters and moments throughout. It’s available on fine art paper,and will be available for $22 at #DD-08 in Artist Alley.

[UPDATE June 14]

Patrick has something special brewing. His pop-up at Mnemonic Coffee (2604 Fifth Ave) returns on Tuesday, July 21, and he’s kicking off the announcements with a special “Fantastic Forties” 11″x17″ print, which celebrates a slew of pop culture properties celebrating their 40th anniversary this year. Including the best Disney movie ever (according to me), some big troublemakers, some robots in disguise, and more.

It’s limited to 100 pieces, and will be available for $40 at the pop-up.

[UPDATE June 9]

Artist Patrick Ballesteros has never met a pop culture icon he couldn’t filter through his distinctly Filipino lens, and “BATMANONG” might be one of his most fun mashups yet.

Inspired by the Filipino jeepney, the 5″x10″ piece transforms the Caped Crusader’s world into an action-packed road trip through Gotham, complete with a heavily customized “Batmanong” vehicle barreling through danger while a familiar collection of allies and rogues cling to every available surface. The title itself is a clever play on words, combining the Dark Knight’s name with manong, a Tagalog term used to respectfully address an older male.

It’s printed on linen paper, and will be available all days of the con for $18.

[UPDATE June 1]

If a face can launch a thousand ships, then it’s safe to say that a hat, especially this hat, can launch a thousand adventures. After all, who is Indiana Jones without his fedora? Just a professor? How ordinary.

Patrick Ballesteros continues his “CAP”tivating Crew series, which celebrates all the adventures, excitement and drama of a character sporting a great hat. This time, the hat belongs to Indiana Jones, as played by Harrison Ford in the beloved movie series.

INDYPENDENCE DAY is an 11″ x 14″ print on linen paper that is so chock full of details you might spend hours taking it all in. This print will be available all days of San Diego Comic-Con for $30 at Patrick’s booth, #DD-08

[UPDATE April 17]

Patrick is turning the page on something new with “Once Upon A Pennant”, a series of pennant-style bookmarks inspired by his wife’s love of reading. But these are not just your ordinary, everyday bookmark — they feel like something you’d hang in a storybook world, just shrunk down to mark your spot between chapters, with his signature style adding a bit more personality to your current read.

The line kicks off with three designs debuting at the Festival of Books this weekend in LA, with more slated to arrive at San Diego Comic-Con.

Each bookmark measures 2.5″x9.5″, is double-sided, and priced at $9 each or 3 for $24.

[UPDATE April 6]

If you’ve ever wanted your favorite characters reimagined in Patrick’s signature kid-style, now is your chance. He will be opening his San Diego Comic-Con 2026 commissions today — that’s Monday, April 6 — at 5pm PT, with 25 spots available (and they typically go very quickly).

To join the list, simply email [email protected] with the subject line “SDCC Commission 2026” and include your commission details, including how many and which characters you would like (note: they must be established pop culture characters from TV, film, animation, cartoons, novels, etc.) Patrick will reply with pricing and payment info, and from there you’ll have 24 hours to confirm and lock in your spot. Update: This list is now closed.