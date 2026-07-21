Reigning Phoenix Music San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Exclusives, More [UPDATE]

Reigning Phoenix Music is rolling out in force for San Diego Comic-Con 2026, with an exclusive release celebrating the 40th anniversary of Transformers: The Movie, signings, and more at Booth #4029.

[UPDATE July 21]

Robots in disguise! Head to Booth #4029 for a signing with Vince DiCola (composer), Stan Bush (singer of “The Touch”), Francesco Cavalieri and Knights of Unicron (guest performers on the upcoming reformatted album), on Friday, July 24 at 12pm.

Lucha Libre fans will also find the legendary El Hijo signing at the booth on Saturday, July 25 at 12pm.

And finally, fans also pick up Transformers Megatron Galvatron t-shirts for $40 (sizes small-3X).

You can also roll out for Transformers Mystery Junkion Scrap Metal Vinyl, a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive soundtrack for Transformers: The Movie The Soundtrack The Reformatted Edition, for $40.

[UPDATE July 20]

They have partnered once again with Yesterdays, to bring The Transformers: The Movie: The Soundtrack – The Reformatted Edition to SDCC as a series of collectible cassette box sets inspired by the iconic G1 cassette bots. Four different characters are available across two booths, so completionists will need to do a little hunting.

Each deluxe magnetic box is designed to resemble either Soundwave or Blaster, depending on the included cassette. The UV-printed cassette features artwork recreating its classic G1 toy appearance while also containing the complete remastered soundtrack. Every set also includes two exclusive enamel pins — an Autobot or Decepticon insignia pin and a silver-plated microcassette character pin — with a handful of lucky fans finding chase editions featuring numbered gold-plated pins instead. Collect all four to complete the set.

The Transformers: The Movie: The Soundtrack – The Reformatted Edition Cassette Box Set (Laserbeak) — $50

Available at Reigning Phoenix Music, Booth #4029.

The Transformers: The Movie: The Soundtrack – The Reformatted Edition Cassette Box Set (Steeljaw) — $50

Available at Reigning Phoenix Music, Booth #4029.

The Transformers: The Movie: The Soundtrack – The Reformatted Edition Cassette Box Set (Ravage) — $50

Available at Yesterdays, Booth #1028.

The Transformers: The Movie: The Soundtrack – The Reformatted Edition Cassette Box Set (Ramhorn) — $50

Available at Yesterdays, Booth #1028.

Metal fans will also want to stop by Booth #4029 on Friday, July 24 at 3:30pm, when MESHUGGAH drummer Tomas Haake and guitarist Mårten Hagström will appear for a special signing. The signing celebrates the band’s 30th anniversary of Destroy Erase Improve alongside the 40th anniversary of The Transformers: The Movie, with an exclusive crossover collection exclusive to San Diego Comic-Con.

Fans will find a limited-edition MESHUGGAH x Transformers t-shirt featuring artwork by longtime Transformers and G.I. Joe artist Ken Christiansen, inspired by Megatron’s transformation into Galvatron in the 1986 animated film.

Reigning Phoenix Music will also have SDCC exclusive splatter vinyl variants of MESHUGGAH’s anniversary remastered Destroy Erase Improve and Catch Thirtythree available at the booth while supplies last.