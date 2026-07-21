Symbiote Studios San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Exclusives [UPDATE July 21]

Start brushing up on your rock-paper-scissors skills now. Symbiote Studios has quickly become a fan favorite stop on the show floor over the last few years, where you’ll find them transforming (pun slightly intended) beloved characters from gaming, animation, anime, and beyond into soft, highly collectible plush figures, tees, and more.

But they’re also all about creating a welcoming, fun environment, and they have one of our favorite traditions on the show floor. When you stop by Booth #5629 at select times, you can meet their mascot Catnip Bravo, and try your luck at rock-paper-scissors in person to score a free pin at the following times:

Thursday, July 23 – 11am & 3pm

Friday, July 24 – 11am & 3pm

Saturday, July 25 – 11am & 3pm

Sunday, July 26 – 11am

Here’s a look at the free pins you could score, with Thursday being Kabao Bear, Friday being Firecracker Raccoon, Saturday being Catnip Bravo, and Sunday being SB Bunny.

They will also be hosting Transformers voice actors Frank Todaro (voice of Starscream, Sludge, Ravage) and Gregg Berger (original voice of Grimlock in Transformers: The Movie) at the booth on Friday, July 24 from 1pm-2pm. Attendees will also receive a special art card featuring the characters that corresponds to their Symbiote Studios plush toys.

Let’s take a look at this year’s offerings:

[UPDATE July 21]

And finally, here is a look at Symbiote Studios’ characters completing their journey to San Diego Comic-Con and finally making it to the big show.

[UPDATE June 19]

Following last week’s run-in with a kaiju sea monster, it didn’t look great for Catnip Bravo and his pals. But luckily, Catnip has his own kaiju costume…

[UPDATE June 12]

Symbiote Studios is continuing the adventures of Catnip Bravo and his friends in a new comic, as they set sail on the “flippity rippity sea”.

[UPDATE June 8]

Symbiote Studios has also been building hype for their appearance this year with a series of comics, featuring their original characters, as they prepare for San Diego Comic-Con. There may just be a giveaway at the end of this journey… so stay tuned for more.

[UPDATE June 4]

TRANSFORMERS EXCLUSIVES

G2 Grimlock Plush (SDCC Exclusive) — $29.99

Building on Symbiote Studios’ popular lineup of Dinobot plush, Grimlock is getting a convention exclusive makeover inspired by his bright blue Generation 2 color scheme.

Soundwave x Catnip Bravo T-Shirt (SDCC Exclusive) — $24.99

Soundwave may be supreme, but this Comic-Con exclusive proves there’s room for one more fan favorite. The shirt pairs the iconic Decepticon communications officer with Symbiote Studios mascot Catnip Bravo in an original design.

Ravage Magnetic Plush (SDCC Premiere) — $24.99

Ravage finally joins the Symbiote Studios plush lineup, and features a magnetic attachment built into the plush, so Ravage can perch on your shoulder, hat, or other magnetic surfaces while you patrol the convention floor. The plush debuts at SDCC before becoming available online later on July 22.

Transformers Dinobots Enamel Pins (Premiere) — $14.99 Each or 3 for $30

The Dinobots are also stomping into Comic-Con in pin form. Featuring classic G1-inspired artwork, these approximately 2″ pins showcase the fan-favorite Transformers team and make an easy addition to any convention lanyard, backpack, or pin board.

CATNIP BRAVO EXCLUSIVES

Catnip Bravo Blind Box Bag Charms (SDCC Premiere) — $19.99

Symbiote Studios’ mascot gets his own collectible debut with a series of blind-box bag charms. Each box contains one of three Catnip Bravo designs, including a rarer variant.

Firecracker Raccoon Plush — $24.99

Pumpkin Catnip Bravo Shoulder Sitter — $19.99