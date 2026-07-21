toddland San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Exclusives [UPDATE July 21]

toddland makes rad stuff — that’s a promise, as well as a paraphrase of their slogan. They’re back at San Diego Comic-Con this year, and each year it feels like they go bigger and better than ever.

For 2026, they’ve got four footprints on the show floor. While we’ll have to stay tuned to see exactly which properties will be at which booth, fans can stop by Booth #4529, #4429, #4429, and #4423. It’s their own, massive section. You might even call it their own “toddland” (see what we did there?).

Reveals will be starting very soon for booth purchase or shipping (there won’t be online pre-orders for pick-up this year), but they have a new series they’re working with for the first time this year, which they’ve dreamed of working with since the day he founded the company.

“Comic-Con International, UBlog, and all of YOU are the reason we exist and still get to be a part of the greatest week of the year,” said Todd Masters, owner of toddland. “It’s not just a con. It’s SDCC. Thank you so much for letting us be a part of it.”

[UPDATE July 20 — Family Guy]

Family Guy – Booth #4423

Freakin’ sweet! We’ve got your look at Toddland’s Family Guy collection, and again like American Dad!, most of the items are available for pre-order for shipping now, or you can stop by and purchase in-person at Booth #4423. However, one item will only be available at the booth.

Fat Beach Pin — $15

This SDCC exclusive is only available in person at the booth and is limited to 150 pieces, with 30 released each day and a limit of one per person.

Retep Pin — $15

Evil Stewie Pin — $15

Do You or Do You Not Feel Bonita? Pin — $15

It’s Good to Have Land Pin — $15

The Drunken Clam Pin — $15

Fat Gun T-Shirt — $28

Evil Stewie T-Shirt — $28

Road to San Diego T-Shirt — $28

The Drunken Clam T-Shirt — $28

No No No Sign Consuela T-Shirt — $28

Kidrobot Family Guy Freakin’ Sweet Blind Boxes — $15

These new 3″ blind boxes will be available at SDCC first, with any remaining inventory heading online after the convention due to limited global availability.

[UPDATE July 20 — Futurama]

Futurama – Booth #4329

Good news, meatbags! Toddland is back with another wave of Futurama exclusives, including new pins, tees, and a few returning favorites.

Third Annual Two-Pack Enamel Pins — $30

This SDCC exclusive set is limited to 500 and is available only in person at the booth.

Death by Snu Snu Pin #2 of 4 — $30

The next installment in Toddland’s Death by Snu Snu pin series makes its debut at Comic-Con.

Not the Episode with the Dead Dog T-Shirt — $28

Scruffy Believes in This Company T-Shirt — $28

Toddland will also have the Kidrobot Phunny Plush available, along with restocks of many of its most popular Futurama items both online and at the convention.

[UPDATE July 20 — King of the Hill]

King of the Hill – Booth #4429

Yep. Toddland is bringing another helping of King of the Hill exclusives to San Diego Comic-Con, including new pins, tees, and a few returning fan favorites. Like the others, you can purchase on-site at the booth, or you can pre-order online now for shipping.

Tubin’ Pin — $15

This SDCC exclusive pin is limited to 150 pieces, with 30 released each day of the convention. It is only available in person at the booth.

Bwahh! Hank Pin — $15

Etouffee Bobby Pin — $15

Squee Bobby Pin — $15

POCKET SAND! Pin — $15

Ungovernable Pin — $15

Tubin’ T-Shirt — $28

Ungovernable T-Shirt — $28

Toddland will also have several of its most popular King of the Hill tees back in stock, both online and at the convention.

Fans can also pick up returning favorites, including the Softball Propane Hat ($18), King of the Hill WD-40 ($10), Kidrobot Bobby and Hank Phunny Plush ($17), and even the vintage Chuck Mangione records, which are making their return to the booth.

[UPDATE July 19]

For 2026, toddland is expanding to four booths, each with its own focus. Minecraft is moving out of the Video Games area and into Booth #4529, where toddland has doubled the footprint from previous years. Fans can once again expect daily giveaways (last year’s heavyweight LEGO-inspired art posters were a huge hit) along with likely new daily buttons and the exclusives that reliably sell out each year.

Meanwhile, Booth #4429 is getting a complete makeover. After serving as toddland’s home base for years, the booth is now dedicated entirely to King of the Hill and American Dad!, giving both series room to shine. The timing couldn’t be better, with the King of the Hill revival’s fifteenth season premiering July 20, during Comic-Con week, and American Dad! celebrating its milestone 400th episode.

Across the aisle, Booth #4423 remains the home of toddland’s Fox Animation offerings. Expect the return of daily lanyards and button giveaways, but Todd tells us they’re also planning “something really special” this year that attendees won’t be able to buy. They’re keeping the details under wraps… for now.

Finally, toddland itself is moving into a brand-new basecamp. The space, which has traditionally belonged to Fox and more recently Hulu, will now showcase four Hulu Animayhem series. Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, and Futurama are all confirmed, while toddland is remaining mysteriously quiet about the fourth. They did, however, hint that it’s a certain yellow family you probably know…

[UPDATE July 20 — American Dad!]

American Dad! – Booth #4429

Good morning, USA! Toddland is giving American Dad! fans something to celebrate at San Diego Comic-Con with a new lineup of apparel, pins, and even hockey jerseys. As always, almost everything making its debut at the show will also be available to preorder online now, though past designs are only available for a limited time before disappearing again after the convention, and there is one show-only exclusive.

Fanboy Klaus Pin — $15

This San Diego Comic-Con exclusive is ONLY available at the booth, and is limited to 150 pieces, with a limited quantity released each day of the show.

Laura Vanderbooben Pin — $15

Orange Soda Francine Pin — $15

I Thought We Were Going Hiking Pin — $15

Jeannie Gold: Planner De Weddingos / Prostituta Pin — $15

B12 T-Shirt — $28

Bananas T-Shirt — $28

I Thought We Were Going Hiking T-Shirt — $28

Jeannie Gold: Planner De Weddingos / Prostituta T-Shirt — $28

Chex Lemeneux Hockey Jersey — $140

Toddland has teamed up with VGHC to create an authentic Chex Lemeneux hockey jersey. These are available as preorders and will ship after the convention.

Bazooka Sharks Jersey — $65

Johnny Concussion’s Bazooka Sharks finally get an official jersey. These are also available as preorders and feature a roomier fit than a standard tee.