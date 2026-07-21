Yesterdays San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Exclusives [UPDATE July 21]

Yesterdays has become one of our favorite regular stops at San Diego Comic-Con over the years, thanks to their mix of sharp design work and genuine love for fandom culture. While they may be best known for their pins, they’ve built a loyal following with apparel, accessories, and convention-ready designs that consistently feel like they were made by attendees who actually “get” SDCC. They’ll be back for 2026 at Booth #1028, bringing another round of exclusives and fan-favorite staples with them.

Plus, be sure to join them on Tuesday, July 21 from 7pm-10pm at Stone Brewing’s Kettner location for a party celebrating 30 years of Stone Brewing. Fans will find party-only exclusives, a live DJ, tacos, and more. It’s free, and first-come/first-serve.

[UPDATE July 21]

Looking to add a little mystery to your con? Yesterdays’ Mystery Boxes will also be returning… and there’s a chance you could score heart pins from years past in them. For $20, you’ll receive a mystery box with five pins tucked inside, though some lucky attendees will receive four mystery pins and a treasure coin.

For those who manage to score a chase Mystery Box with that coin, it can be redeemed at the booth for a 12″x12″ Yesterdays branded cork pin display, which is ready to hang and display. A few coins can even be redeemed for a 1-of-1 original Invincible Slabs Sketch Card, as illustrated by Yesterdays’ own Creative Director.

Don’t want to risk getting your hands on one of these? You can also purchase the pencil-and-ink original art cards for $100 each, on a first-come, first served basis.

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In addition to their exclusives, Yesterdays also has a pair of special guest signings lined up for signings at Booth #1028 this year. Dropout talent and Um, Actually host Ify Nwadiwe will sign Saturday at 5pm and Sunday at 3pm. Fans who purchase the limited-edition enamel pin, limited to 100, will receive VIP access to the signing queue.

Graffiti artist and toy designer Jesse Hernandez, aka Urban Aztec, will also sign his exclusive Battle Beast #11 variant on Thursday at 5pm. Purchase of the comic is required for VIP access to the signing queue.

[UPDATE July 20]

Yesterdays has also partnered with Reigning Phoenix Music on a set of collectible cassette box sets celebrating the 40th anniversary of Transformers: The Movie. Each $50 set features a deluxe magnetic case, a soundtrack cassette designed to resemble a classic G1 cassette bot, and exclusive enamel pins. Yesterdays will have the Ravage and Ramhorn editions at Booth #1028, while Reigning Phoenix Music (Booth #4029) will carry Laserbeak and Steeljaw for fans looking to collect all four.

The Transformers: The Movie: The Soundtrack – The Reformatted Edition Cassette Box Set (Ravage) — $50

Available at Yesterdays, Booth #1028.

The Transformers: The Movie: The Soundtrack – The Reformatted Edition Cassette Box Set (Ramhorn) — $50

Available at Yesterdays, Booth #1028.

[UPDATE July 18]

Ballroom 20 Glitter Pin — $10

LE 200

Yesterdays is celebrating the best room at San Diego Comic-Con with this exclusive pin with glitter details.

[UPDATE July 15]

Yesterdays is making sure you don’t leave Booth #1028 empty-handed this year, with a whole line up of giveaways. All complimentary items are available while supplies last.

Every purchase comes with a Yesterdays sticker and new Woven Comics Bag, perfect for hauling pins and variant comics around the show floor.

Spend $50 or more (and yes, pre-orders count!), and you’ll also receive the annual Yesterdays lanyard, while purchases of $100 or more add a Comic-Con 2026 commemorative coin and new mini zipper pouch for stashing your “Con Cash.”

At $150 or more, the woven bag gets upgraded to a fold-into-itself bag featuring this year’s SDCC 2026 design, giving you even more room for your convention spoils.

And if you want to add another bag to your collection, a new Yesterdays Canvas Mini-Tote will be available to purchase for $20, limited to 200.

[UPDATE July 14 #2]

SDCC 2026 Exclusive Heart Enamel Pin – $10

LE 1500

It’s the moment you’ve been waiting for… this year’s Yesterday’s SDCC 2026 Exclusive Heart Pin is here!

Like previous years, the 1.25″ gold-plated hard enamel pin will be limited to 1,500 pieces, with a new allotment available each day of the show beginning Wednesday, July 23, during Preview Night. So if it sells out for the day, you’ll have another chance the following day.

If the line reaches capacity, return tickets will once again be available in 30-minute intervals. You can join the line any time after the start time listed on your return ticket.

[UPDATE July 14]

We hope you’re hungry for some San Diego Comic-Con news. Yesterdays’ newest licensing partner, Bob’s Big Boy, will be making their San Diego Comic-Con debut at Booth #1028 with two exclusive t-shirts illustrated by comic artist Tom Neely, each giving the famous restaurant mascot his own spin on an iconic comic book first appearance. Both designs are limited to 200 and available exclusively at Booth #1028 for $30 each.

Big Boy Comics T-Shirt — $30

Amazing Big Boy T-Shirt — $30

[UPDATE July 13]

Going Merry — $10

LE 200

Set sail with the straw hat gang with this ship crest.

Thousand Sunny — $10

LE 200

There are more adventures with the straw hat gang that await.

Sora — $10

LE 200

Keyblade — $10

LE 200

Do you have the heart to unlock the kingdom?

Gachiakuta — $10 each

There are four new pins from Gachiakuta available, with four characters to choose from. It’s an edition of 200, with pins available for $10 each.

Rampage Pins — $10 each

You can also go on a rampage to pick up these new pins of Ralph, Lizzie, and George, limited to 100 pieces each.

Hylian Sword & Shield 2-Pin Set — $20

This two-pin set features an antiquated silver finish, and is limited to 250 sets.

[UPDATE July 8]

Rocky 3D Pin – $10

LE 250

Amaze Enamel Pin – $10

LE 200

Encino Man – $10

LE 100

Gyattzilla – $10

LE 200

One Wish Willow – $10

LE 250

Faces of Death – $10

LE 100

Welcome to Widow’s Bay – $10

LE 200

[UPDATE July 6]

iPod Nano – $10/each or $40 for the full set of six

Six colorways

Coolpix – $10 each or $40 for the full set of six

6 Colors to choose from: Red, Blue, Orange, Black, Magenta, Purple

Club Penguin – $10

LE 100

Coolmath Games – $10

LE 100

[UPDATE July 3]

Yesterdays has once again teamed up with popular pin-up artist Sveta Shubina for a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive collection. This year’s iteration features six different pin designs, including Alien, Butterfly, Cowboy, Coffin, Mushroom, and 8-Ball, each available for $10 and limited to 100 each.

They’re also showing off their new set of three pins from the widely collected and loved brand Tragic Girls, also available for $10 each.

[UPDATE July 2]

Don’t change that channel, because Yesterdays is bringing back some blasts from the past. Remember McDonald’s “Spooky Nuggets”? Still humming the theme song to DuckTales in your head? They’ve got you covered.

Spooky Nuggets – $10/Each or $40 for the full set

LE 200

Mac Tonight – $10

LE 100

Kid Vid – $10

LE 100

The Noid – $10

LE 100

Gizmo Duck -$10

LE 200

MAD – $10/each

LE 100

Believe! Ted Lasso fans can also show their Richmond pride with a new AFC Richmond pin, to celebrate the return of the series.

AFC Richmond – $10

LE 200

Retro gamers can press start on four new controller pins celebrating classic Nintendo hardware. The series features the NES, SNES, Nintendo 64, and Nintendo GameCube controllers.

NES – $10

LE 200

SNES – $10

LE 200

N64 – $10

LE 200

NGC – $10

LE 200

Not everyone appreciates a group of meddling teenagers and their talking dog. This fun, six-pin set pays tribute to Scooby-Doo‘s long list of masked villains. Each pin (LE 200) is $10, or collect the full set for $40.

Meddling Kids Haters Club — $10 each or $40 for the set

And for those of you who love the Stone Brewing exclusive pins, here’s a look at the 30th Anniversary pin only available at the event on Tuesday, for $10 each.

As well as a look at the Stone Brewing pin only available at Yesterdays booth for $10.

[UPDATE June 24]

Yesterdays is unleashing something epic with their San Diego Comic-Con exclusive variant cover for Battle Beast #11 by artist Jesse Hernandez. If you’re feeling “Invincible” and ready to tackle this exclusive head on, then head to Booth #1028 to claim it for $20.

[UPDATE June 4]

By the power of Grayskull! Yesterdays is back with a brand new Misfits of the Universe tee, inspired by the power of 80’s horror, in a brand new design by artist Adam Vu Noir. This Misfits t-shirt pays tribute to the legendary fantasy artwork of both Earl Norem and Frank Franzetta, and you can pick it up now for San Diego Comic-Con.

There are two options: You can pre-order it now for shipping with the t-shirt by itself for anywhere now for $35, or if you’re heading to San Diego Comic-Con, you can order it for pick-up at Booth #1028 only, and get a free SLABS Trading Card with it for the same price.

[UPDATE May 6]

First up are their annual SDCC souvenir apparel pre-orders, returning once again ahead of the convention. Beginning Thursday, May 7 at 10am PT, fans can pre-order the San Diego 2026 Souvenir T-Shirt for $25, or grab the same artwork on a tote bag for $20 (or grab both for $40). This year’s design features the San Diego Convention Center in a retro Japanese-inspired style, complete with bold katakana lettering, palm trees, and a striped yellow sunset backdrop that’s perfect for summer con season.

Prefer your tees with a bit more bite? You can also pre-order their Hall H Horror T-Shirt for $30, which has a “killer” design. Can you survive getting in… and more importantly, will you ever leave?

All pre-orders can be picked up at the booth during the show — and all items will be priced at $5 more when purchased on the show floor, so definitely pre-order if you know you want one of these designs.