Committed Comics & UBlog Team Up for Prize Mule Giveaways

We here at the UBlog are once again teaming up with the very good folks at Committed Comics to bring you another round of giveaways at the con! This year, we’ve got more items than ever, including free badge ribbons, as well as badge inserts.

Up first, new badge ribbons, featuring four different designs: “I waited in line for this?”, “Prize Mule Runner Up”, “When are badges shipping?”, and “Cups of Water”. On that last one — if you know, you know.

The UBlog team will be distributing these during Prize Mule (follow along with our Twitter @SD_Comic_Con), or you can snag one at Committed Comics #L-09 in Small Press, or through artist Val Hochberg (#N-12 in Small Press), while supplies last. They’ll be releasing a different design daily from Thursday-Sunday, so keep an eye on their social media (Twitter and Instagram) beginning Preview Night for the special code to stop by and claim yours. Note: No giveaways on Preview Night.

But the main attraction this year are brand new badge inserts, featuring Gary the Prize Dragon (with art by our lovely friend Val Hochberg). There are five different designs — “Con Royalty”, “Panel Professional”, “Only Here for the Swag”, “Exhibit Hall Explorer”, and “Con Mode Activated”. Which one speaks the most to your convention personality?

The back of each features Gary with his own badge.

To claim one, you’ll have to catch a Prize Mule in the wild (or at least in person during a drop), or stop by Committed Comics Small Press #L-9 or Val Hochberg in Small Press #N-12. For every $8 purchase, you’ll get your choice of two badge inserts for free — or spend $15 and get all five designs, while supplies last. For Val, no designs will be available on Preview Night (it’s just too busy! But go shop her booth and Committed Comics for regular products!).

There are also a limited number of cards from last year still available — stop by the booth to inquire about availability at Committed Comics only. Most remaining cards will be available for free while supplies last, while the group shot will be available with purchase of any item at the table.

You can also check out Committed Comics’ line-up of signings, exclusives, and more over here, as well as the originals, exclusives, and more that Val will be bringing to the con.