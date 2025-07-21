Minecraft x Toddland San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives

Minecraft is back at San Diego Comic-Con for its second year, and it’s leveling up with an even bigger and blockier experience at Booth #435. After a wildly successful debut in 2024, the Minecraft team is once again teaming up with toddland to bring fans an immersive booth filled with exclusive merch, interactive moments, and surprise drops throughout the weekend.

This year, the booth is divided into three themed areas: a LEGO x Minecraft photo op zone on the right, the San Diego Secret Stash in the center, and a hands-on crafting station on the left where toddland’s crew (and maybe even Todd himself) will be making your t-shirts on demand. And yes, daily buttons are back — earn them by getting your photo taken, making a purchase, or just being in the right place at the right time. Supplies are limited each day, so plan accordingly.

One of the biggest highlights of 2025 is the debut of the LEGO x Minecraft photo op exclusive mini-poster. Designed exclusively for SDCC attendees, it’s printed on high-quality cardstock and available only when you snap a photo at the booth, while supplies last.

Fans won’t want to miss their only chance to score an exclusive DLC code, only for those pick up the Dennis the Wolf Mega SquishME in person at the con — though fans at home can still pre-order some of this year’s items, including the t-shirts.

Dennis the Wolf Mega SquishME — $30

Limited to 500 pieces (100 released per day), typically with 50 pieces releasing first thing in the morning and another 50 pieces released randomly throughout the day. The procedure will likely change daily, to help real fans get items. This SDCC exclusive comes with an exclusive DLC (Bedrock only) for in-game sunglasses in the SDCC Black and Yellow.

There are 204 million active Minecraft players, but only the 500 in the world who pick up the SDCC exclusive Dennis will get the code for the sunglasses.

2025 Banner Pin — $15

Second in the stacking series. Limited edition of 500, 100 released per day.

Bee Pin — $15

Official SDCC exclusive. Limited edition of 500, 100 released per day.

CHICKEN JOCKEY! Pin — $15

SDCC exclusive. Limited edition of 500, 100 released per day.

Creaking Pin — $15

Limited edition of 500, 100 released per day.

Panda Pile Pin — $15

Limited edition of 500, 100 released per day.

Tamed Wolf Pin — $15

Limited edition of 500, 100 released per day.

Ghast Pin — $15

Comes in three random colorways. Each color is limited to 175 for a total of 525. You have an equal chance of receiving any color. 105 released per day.

Sheep Pin — $15

A reverse chase pin. 400 pink, 100 white. Total limited edition of 500, with random daily distribution of 100 per day.

2025 SD Booth Tee — $30 (Adults) / $22 (Youth) (Charcoal and True Royal Blue)

Updated from last year’s booth tee to match this year’s setup. Limited booth supply for Adult sizes, but also available to pre-order online now and have shipped.

3 Minecraft Wolf Moon Tee — $30 (Adults) / $22 (Youth)

Designed by “Three Wolf Moon” artist Antonia Neshev just for SDCC. Limited supply in adult sizes at the con — you can also pre-order now to have shipped.

Bee Shirt — $30 (Adults) / $22 (Youth)

Pre-order online now for shipping after the con.

CHICKEN JOCKEY! Shirt — $30 (Adults) / $22 (Youth)

Pre-order online now for shipping after the con.

Green Happy Ghast Tee — $30 (Adults) / $22 (Youth)

Pre-order online now for shipping after the con.

2025 Booth Graphic Tote — $20

Matches the 2025 booth tee. Pre-order online now for shipping after the con.

3 Wolf Moon Tote — $20

Pre-order online now for shipping after the con.

CHICKEN JOCKEY! Tote — $20

Pre-order online now for shipping after the con.