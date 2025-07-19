Toddland San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives [Update July 19]

Toddland is back at San Diego Comic-Con, and just when you thought they couldn’t go any bigger or any harder… they’re here to prove you wrong. This year, they’ve got a staggering four booth footprints, representing twelve series/properties, and a brand-new approach for 2025. As the six-time champion of our annual Shruggie Awards for Best Booth (and three time winner for Best Exclusive), Toddland never just “shows” up — they’re always leveling up.

This year, Toddland will anchor Booth #4429 and Booth #4529 as part of their expanded Hulu Animayhem presence. Booth #4529 will spotlight Futurama and Bob’s Burgers up front, with newcomers What We Do in the Shadows and Big City Greens making their Toddland debut on the back half. Booth #4429 will feature Family Guy, King of the Hill, and American Dad! in the front, with Solar Opposites on the side.

Right across the aisle, the FOX Animation Domination booth (#4423) returns with exclusives for Krapopolis, Universal Basic Guys, and Grimsburg. And yes — Minecraft is back as well, taking over Booth #435 with all-new voxel-inspired merch.

Here’s a map, to help keep it all straight:

There is a major change for 2025 though: There will be no in-booth pick-up for pre-orders. While you can still pre-order from Toddland’s website, all orders will ship directly to you after the con. Why the change? With so many booths, pick-up would have been too complicated, and instead, Toddland is doubling down on true SDCC-only exclusives, meaning some merch will only be available on-site for badge holders.

Stay tuned for launch dates and this year’s exclusive reveals — because this year, the best just got even better.

[Update #2 July 19]

Wouldn’t be a Toddland party without a cool mash up. Bob’s Burgers takes inspiration from What We Do In The Shadows for their Burger of the day tee. Available in limited quantities at San Diego Comic-Con, or as a pre-order online.

Bob’s Burgers What We Dill in the Shadows Tee – $28

limited quantity available at the convention

60% cotton / 40% poly

XS-5X

[Update July 19]

What We Do in the Shadows – Booth #4529

Toddland is inviting you to step into the shadows — What We Do in the Shadows, that is — with their first-ever exclusives from the beloved FX series. Your favorite Staten Island vampires are making their way to San Diego Comic-Con this year, in the form of exclusives from Toddland. You can pre-order the items online now for shipping mid-August — and everyone will have a chance to order. They will also have limited stock of the open edition pins at the con, so stop by early to sink your fangs into your favorites.

Here’s a look at Booth #4529:

3D Guillermo — $30

limited quantity availability at the convention

60% cotton / 40% poly Athletic Heather Gray

XS-5X

Nadja’s — $30

limited quantity availability at the convention

60% cotton / 40% poly Heathered Canvas Red

XS-4X

Total Domination Tour — $30

limited quantity availability at the convention

60% cotton / 40% poly Dark Gray Heather

XS-5X

Total Domination Tour — $30

limited quantity availability at the convention

100% Cotton White/Black Ringer

XS-3X

The Lovers — $30

limited quantity availability at the convention

100% Cotton Slate Blue or Cotton Sage Green

XS-4X

Nadja & Laszlo Locket Pin — $24

Open edition, limited quantities at SDCC

Nandor Painting Pin — $15

Open edition, limited quantities at SDCC

Colin Painting Pin — $15

Open edition, limited quantities at SDCC

Nadja’s Nightclub Pin — $15

Open edition, limited quantities at SDCC

3D Guillermo Pin — $15

Open edition, limited quantities at SDCC

Dancing Dolly Pin — $15 (2 Layer Pin)

Open edition, limited quantities at SDCC

The Lovers Sticker — $5

Open edition, limited quantity availability at the convention

Total Domination Tour Sticker — $5

Open edition, limited quantity availability at the convention



Nadja’s Nightclub — $5

Open edition, limited quantity availability at the convention

3D Guillermo Sticker — $5

Open edition, limited quantity availability at the convention

Dancing Dolly Sticker — $5

Open edition, limited quantity availability at the convention

[UPDATE July 9]

Fox Animation Domination Exclusives / Bento Box — Booth #4423

Krapopolis Knife Hawk Tee – $28

Mineral wash black, 100% cotton. Sizes S–5X. Ships after Comic-Con. No pre-order pickup.

Krapopolis Humans, Gods, and Monsters Tee – $28

Cardinal triblend. Sizes XS–3X. Ships after Comic-Con. No pre-order pickup.

Grimsburg Cast Tee – $28

Vintage black, 100% cotton. Sizes XS–4X. Ships after Comic-Con. No pre-order pickup.

Universal Basic Guys Cast Tee – $28

Solid blue triblend. Sizes XS–3X. Ships after Comic-Con. No pre-order pickup.

Krapopolis Knife Hawk Pin (SDCC Exclusive) – $15

Limited to 250 pieces. Only at Booth #4423. Extras may go online post-con.