Under the Tents 2025: Greg Horn, Mark Brooks, A Chocoholic Named Damian, Nikon, Brian Baumgartner

No time for chit-chat. Much to discuss. Many pictures to show. So many things to buy. Also things to see and do. You should read it all. Don’t just skim. That hurts my feelings.

When it’s true love, it sticks. Rouge and Gambit stickers by stellar artist Mark Brooks. Find Mark, these stickers and much, more at Booth #4901.

New sticker drop at SDCC- Officially licensed Animated Style Rogue and Gambit as a 5" vinyl sticker for your car, computer, laptop, or where ever! Available at booth 4901 in the illustration area of the show floor! — The Dread Duck Pirate Mark Brooks (@markbrooksart.bsky.social) 2025-07-14T22:24:34.072Z

José Pulido of Mis Nopales will also have stickers. These Cute Calavaras come in a nifty little pack, one of three packs he’ll have at #H-03. Limited to about 100 packs.

Mattel has updated their WWE Elite Squad panel description to include talent and OH MY GOODNESS THIS IS SO EXCITING! “Main Event” Jey Uso, “Samoa Werewolf” Jacob Fatu and “Beautiful Madness” Giulia are all scheduled to be there. Plus! Another special guest. I’m yeeting all over the place.

Warm up your shoulders, WWE fans, get ready to YEET! Main event Jae Uso, the "Beautiful Madness" Giulia and the Samoan Werewolf Jacob Fatu have been added to the @Mattel WWE Elite Squad Panel. https://t.co/cnh7NkhpTe pic.twitter.com/KY2q1ojYYu — SDCC Unofficial Blog (@SD_Comic_Con) July 15, 2025

The Nikon Tour is hitting up San Diego Comic-Con and will be offering all kinds of fun activations at their Booth #3917. Attendees can snap photos in their interactive shooting bay, jump in front of the camera for your own portrait, available to download on the spot, and partake in portrait photography mini-workshops from creators Kien Quan and Martin Wong. Check out all the information in their press release.

The Four Horsemen have announced that first figure from the upcoming Mythic Legions RPG line will be available to purchase, Heroic Paladin/Cleric. Find this little dude at Booth #3245, in very limited numbers, with only a select amount available for purchase each day. Comes in black and yellow (SDCC colors, natch) with 3 heads, extra weapons and hands, and premium wired soft goods, plus a 20-sided game die and a pair of Mythic Legions: The Roleplaying Game character cards.

Trinity Comics will be at Booth #5553 and they will have some excellent variant covers that they recently showed off on Instagram. Lee Bermejo’s take on Fantastic Four #1 in a color or black and white version, limited to 999 and 555. Adi Granov’s version of Fantastic Four #1 is limited to 555 copies.

Sounds like it’s been a real up-and-down week for the good folks at Hot Tropiks Press. After a last-minute mix-up and confirmation, they only had a week to prep for San Diego Comic-Con. Can you IMAGINE?!?! Anyway, Hot Tropiks rallied because they’re bringing with them a huge selection of the best in Filipino komiks and creators to Small Press Booth # L-06. Here’s a selection they showed off on Instagram. Be sure to stop by and say Hello!

Artist Greg Horn has gone deep into drawing Johnny Depp. You might even say he’s Depp Deep. (Please don’t actually say that to him.) He’ll have these as comic? Prints? We’re not sure but we do know he’ll be at Booth #4600.

Nerd Nest Collectibles is bringing a time machine to San Diego Comic-Con. Not really, but you might wonder if they did. Their first exclusive reveal is an ultimate collector’s VHS release of Mother’s Day, Charles Kaufman’s 1980 slasher-satire classic. This exclusive has new art by Fernando Reza and is signed by writer/director Charles Kaufman. Pick up this VHS, packed with bonus content at booth #A-11.

You know him and loved him as Kevin on The Office, now see him moderate the panel for the next Greg Daniels show, Upload. Brian Baumgartner will lead the discussion on Friday, July 25 at 11:15 in Room 6DE.

#uploadtv 4.0 is taking #SDCC. visit us friday, july 25 in room 6DE for a conversation with greg daniels & the cast. pic.twitter.com/gMNjNFl1hW — Upload (@UploadOnPrime) July 15, 2025

Not that you needed more reasons to attend the panel for The Dragon Prince, but here’s another, regardless. Aaron Ehasz posted on Twitter some delightful details.

Hey, I'm on this panel! There will be some surprises! Some cool things sneak peeked! A cool new cast member revealed! EPIC music! And we will ask you to help us create UNSTOPPABLE MOMENTUM! #thedragonprince #SDCC #GreenlightArc3 https://t.co/LtA3wH3MBN — Aaron Ehasz (@aaronehasz) July 15, 2025

Civil Regime Clothing will be located in the Lucasfilm Pavillion this year and they ahve a slew of great shirts which will be a boon to your “drip.” I think I’m using that corrently…maybe not.. Anyway, find these at Booth #2913-F1 in standard sizes and “baby tee sizes.”

Also in the Lucasfilm Pavilion at #2913-F1 is Girls Crew, maker of some super fancy stud earrings, suitable for any Jedi. Or Sith. Or those who wish to remain neutral. The set of three is $55 and the pair of AT-ATs are $42.

Today’s “Company With the Best Name” is undoubtedly Pain in the Assets, who are bringing some sweet Disney Club 33 merch to SDCC at booth #1615.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pain in the Assets Collectors (@painintheassets.co)

Responding to a choco-holic on Twitter, the San Diego Convention Center confirmed that their newly announced chocolate bars will only be sold as bars this year. Not bars in boxes. Only bars.

We're not doing the collector boxes this year, just individual bars. Each bar is $10. The S'mores bar is definitely our favorite annual tradition! — San Diego Convention Center (@SDConventionCtr) July 15, 2025

“WOLVERINES!” Oh shoot, wrong reference completely, my bad. Let’s try this again: “How come we’re supposed to trash your old enemy, but we gotta go easy on mine?!” Come on over and say SNIKT to legendary voice actor Cal Dodd, signing at Unknown Comics, Booth #1101 Thursday through Sunday.

Wanna win a sword? What about a really cool sword? I thought so. The prop sword from the Red Sonja poster (pictured below) will be given away to one lucky fan in the audience at the panel. You’ll want to be in Ballroom 20 on Thursday, July 24 from 5:30-6:30 to get your chance. Don’t worry though, everyone in attendance will leave with a giveaway.

Here’s another freebie alert! Score a free print by attending the What’s New On Batuu? panel on Sunday, July 27 at 12pm in the Marriott Grand 12/13.

GIVEAWAY! Win a custom CLAWS gi (Kingz Kimono + gi bag)!

1️⃣ Follow @IconHeroes

2️⃣ Take a pic at #SDCC25 Booth #3245

3️⃣ Post it, tag @IconHeroes

4️⃣ Tag 3 friends who need Zoo Jitsu Fighters

Winner announced after the show!#SDCC2025 pic.twitter.com/E2gTMHaBU1 — Icon Heroes 🔜 SDCC booth #3245 (@iconheroes) July 15, 2025

And lastly today, I’m going to let you in on a little secret. In high school, I only hung out with skateboarders. I couldn’t skate well myself but that never stopped me from trying. My boyfriend at the time was a skateboarder and we all had that skateboarder hairdo where it was shaved all over and then our bangs were really long and we had to flip them out of our face all the time. Those were the good old days. ANYWAY! I get very happy to see skate decks at San Diego Comic-Con. They are like little wooden pieces of art. Check out this one from Ruben Najera Jr for Calaguerra. It’s very limited so hightail it to booth # FF-15 in Artist Alley if you want one.

