Under The Tents: Chocolate Pizza, Geeky Hooker, Factory Entertainment, Adam McArthur, Heavy Metal

No sleep, only news. Let’s gooooo.

Here’s a look at what you might have missed:

  • Prince St. Pizza and MrBeast’s Feastables are teaming up for a sweet Comic-Con exclusive: the Triple Chocolate Feast. Available in-store only at Prince St. Pizza (415 Market St.) from July 23–27, this limited-edition dessert pizza transforms the iconic New York dough into a cocoa-packed base, piled high with Feastables chocolate, caramel drizzle, sprinkles, and edible coins.

  • We have a late addition for “single best thing we’ve seen this year”, which is Geeky Hooker’s Tiny Chef. She’ll be giving away randomly at the con, so follow along with her on social for your chance to bring him home.

  • Natalie Ngo is bringing her “cheeky”, action-packed comic series The Adventures of Golden A.S.S. to San Diego Comic-Con. At Booth #O-09 in Small Press, you can pick up the comic, which follows Gwendolynn Everlast — aka Golden A.S.S. — as she navigates high-stakes missions and even higher drama. While the series is typically available in digital format only, Natalie will be selling physical single issues and trade paperbacks exclusively at the con. She’s also debuting a limited-edition print by artist Tim Vigil and hand-making custom Golden A.S.S. t-shirts on-site.
  • Factory Entertainment is beaming into San Diego Comic-Con with the latest additions to their ultra-premium FE Masterworks™ line, featuring stunning studio-scale replicas from Star Trek and E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial. Hand-crafted in the USA by seasoned modelmakers, these collectible ships — including the U.S.S. Enterprise-E, Voyager, and the limited-edition E.T. spaceship —will be available to view up close at Booth #2743.

  • Do you believe in magic, in a young girl’s heart… Liana Hee is bringing all kinds of magic pins, prints, and more to Booth #4615.

 

  • The boba is back! Actor Adam McArthur has been doing boba meet-ups at San Diego Comic-Con for years now, and he’s back for another round. Stay tuned to his social for how to attend.

 

  • Head to #Q-12 in Small Press to go berserk over this BRZRKR#1 San Diego Comic-Con exclusive print by Frosty Mug Comics with art by Vencenzo Riccardi, which will be available in Virgin (LE 400) for $20, or Foil (LE 200) for $35.

  • Forget Christmas in July — it’s always Halloween in July at Rhode Montijo’s wonderful cardboard world over at Booth #1329, where he’ll have this new lanyard, pumpkin girl pin, and more.

 

  • Are you ready to rock? Heavy Metal is, with this Heavy Metal #2 by GROM and this one by Patrick Reilly, which will be available at Heavy Metal Booth #4804, Lorenzo Sperlonga Booth #4812, and Frank Forte Booth #1429. Plus, Forte will be signing Heavy Metal #1 and Heavy Metal #2.

  • Artist Nellie Lê is celebrating our favorite lasagna-obsessed cat with these adorable tiny Garfield pieces. She’ll have more than 100 original pieces of art, including framed originals and sketch cards, at #AA-23 in Artist Alley.

 

  • It’s a Pudgy Penguins world, and we’re all just living in it. The company has teamed up with PSA Card. If you submit any card at the PSA booth during the con, you’ll also get an exclusive graded PSA x Vibes (Pudgy TCG) promo card.

  • 1First Comics will be hosting a signing with The Boys executive producer Ken F Levin, at Booth #2001, on Thursday from 1pm-2pm, Friday from 11am-1pm, Saturday from 3pm-5pm, and Sunday from 2pm-3pm.

  • But wait, there’s more! They will also be hosting a signing with The Fillback Brothers, writers and artists, Thursday 4pm-6pm, Friday 4pm-5:30pm, and Saturday 6pm-7pm at Booth #2001.

 

  • Prose & Cons will be hosting tons of talent at Booth #1000 and #1509 throughout the week, including Michael Biehn, Jen Biehn, Mark Rolston, Ricco Ross, Michael Golden, and more. Find the full schedule below.

  • The adventure RPG BrownDust2 is heading to San Diego Comic-Con with a packed schedule that includes game play at the Marriott Marquis daily 10am-4pm, fun things at the booth, giveaways, and more.

 

