Your Complete Guide to San Diego Comic-Con 2025

For those ready to ascend into the craziness that is San Diego Comic-Con, we have you covered. Everything you need to prepare yourselves can be found in the bullet points below.
- We’ll be tweeting line queues and panel news throughout the convention as we always do, but we’ve also partnered up with some amazing companies to bring you all sorts of goodies through our Adventures Of Prize Mule as well. Follow @SD_Comic_Con and #AdventuresOfPrizeMule on Twitter and don’t miss a tweet!
- RULES: You can only win once per mule per day. That means if you win from Gary on Thursday, you can’t win from him again until Friday — but you CAN win from a different mule on Thursday. Also, you do not get to keep the mule itself, only the prize.
- Use the following hashtags when tweeting us with line statuses (here’s a sample, but we’ll be sure to remind you which to use):
- #SDCC
- #Ballroom20 or #B20
- #HallH
- #6BCF
- #Indigo
- #6A
- Don’t forget to check out our posts on who to follow during Comic-Con for the latest info and announcements.
- Have you finished packing yet? If not, here’s our helpful Packing List with our recommendations and a checklist for what to bring.
- Do you know where to pick up your badges, if you’re an international attendee or if you didn’t receive your badges for any reason? Check out the Badge Pick-Up Guide and look at the handy table below to see where you need to be and when (as for the where, it’s in Sails at the San Diego Convention Center).
- When you head to the convention center, make sure you’re familiar with this year’s Harbor Drive Road Closures. There are rules relating to traffic and attendee access/security, including who is allowed onto the sidewalks immediately surrounding the convention center. If you don’t have your badge yet, make sure you have your paperwork on hand.
- If you pay attention to one thing in this guide, let it be this — Parks and Cons’ annual On-Site Visual Guide. Shawn Marshall take you into downtown San Diego with tips, tricks, and a great overview.
- Want to make it into Hall H? Toucan Trackers Hall H wristbands are back for those camping out in line. Read about the wristband policy and how it might affect you, including what time wristband distribution starts.
- You can also check out our new, detailed guide about how to get into Hall H.
- And then make sure you know where to line up for panels and the exhibit floor, with our Guide to Lines.
- Whether it’s your first time or your tenth, hopefully you’ll find some helpful information in our Guide page. 30+ guides from over the years – blog posts, tips and more.
- Planned your evenings outside of the convention center? If you have some time to fill, look no further than our 2025 Offsite Events list.
- Need to know how to get around the Gaslamp and some of the areas just outside the San Diego Convention Center? Shawn Marshall of Parks and Cons walks you through in this year’s Outside SDCC Tips Visual Guide. Looking for more fun things to do in the Gaslamp? You can also check out our Guide to Quick Food & Restaurants.
- Are you a sucker for a themed menu? That’s okay, we are too. Be sure to check out our list of known San Diego Comic-Con Restaurant Comic-Con Specials, Menus, & More.
- Did you make the friendship bracelets? Join us for our Friendship Bracelet Trading Meet-Ups, happening all week long. Here’s the full schedule of Friendship Bracelet Meet-Ups.
- Download the San Diego Comic-Con Official App [iTunes / Google Play] to stay up-to-date while you’re on-the-go. Also check out our Guide for Useful Apps during San Diego Comic-Con for other great options.
- Want to get a few autographs from your favorite celebrities? We have the most comprehensive list of announced autographs anywhere. Have questions about how autographs work?
- Nothing to do while standing in lines for panels? Download our SDConCast podcast episodes and listen while you wait! Or if you are thinking ahead, subscribe via RSS or iTunes and download all of our episodes ahead of time. We especially recommend you listen to the following episodes ahead of time:
- Chart your course! Check out the Exhibit Hall map and exhibitor list. And then for a more in-depth look, check out Shawn Marshall of Parks And Con’s Guide to the Exhibit Hall.
- Have you made your shopping list of exclusive SDCC merchandise? Check out our Exclusives posts.
- But don’t forget that Funko, UCC Distributing, Mattel, Tamashii Nations, Jazwares, Pop Mart, and more have moved to an Online Exclusives Portal. However, that doesn’t mean all hope is necessarily lost — most booths open up after 3pm to the general public.
- Not within walking distance of the Convention Center? The 24-hour shuttle service schedule and map has been posted. You can also download a map of the shuttle routes with schedule.
- Check the weather. Pack and dress accordingly.
- Check out io9, FANDOM, and The Beat for the latest movie, TV, and comics news to come out of San Diego.
- Most importantly, enjoy! We hope to meet you there!