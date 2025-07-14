San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Panel Swag and Giveaways Schedule and Guide [UPDATE July 14]

Welcome to our San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Panel Swag and Giveaways Schedule and Guide.

Once you’ve spent hundreds (or thousands) of dollars on a badge, lodging, transportation, parking, food, etc. to attend San Diego Comic-Con, “free” stuff might not actually feel all that free.

Still, walking away with something extra just for attending a panel is a long-standing SDCC tradition and one of the better feelings attendees can experience. We’ve gone over the entire 2025 panel schedule and read every description – SO MANY WORDS – to compile a schedule of panels that promise freebies (or a chance at them). Some descriptions are more specific than others.

The announced panel swag and giveaways for San Diego Comic-Con 2025 include trading cards, Wacom drawing tablets, a Dr. Vegapunk crown from One Piece, jewelry from What’s Your Passion, Phineas and Ferb Funko Pops, a Jason mask, an Uchiwa fan, plus the usual assortment of signed merch, shirts, prints/posters, pins, comics, and yes, chocolate. We’ve also included panels where giveaways are confirmed elsewhere on the Interwebz, if not in the panel description.

(Quick aside: Obviously, this doesn’t include panels with unannounced goodies – like the glorious Facehugger mask pictured here from 2024’s Alien: Romulus panel.)

Swag and giveaways are handed out (1) directly in the room or (2) via a ticket to be redeemed at the Program Premiums Room (aka fulfillment room) in Grand Hall AB at the Manchester Grand Hyatt (entering from the Seaport Village/water side).

Program Premiums Room hours for 2025 have not been officially announced. but are typically posted in the Quick Guide (which can be picked up in the Sails Pavilion; more info here) and on the screens in rooms in between panels. For reference: in 2024, the Room’s hours were 10am-8pm on Thursday-Saturday and 10am-6pm on Sunday (and we’d expect the same for 2025).

The panel swag and giveaway schedule below includes days, times, titles, rooms, and details or panel description excerpts in red. Where available, we’ve linked to additional sources for information not provided in the panel descriptions.

Click on the individual panel titles for the full panel description and to add it to your own schedule on Sched.

As we move closer to San Diego Comic-Con 2025, this page will be updated frequently with any new information or news that we find. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back often.

As mentioned earlier, there were a lot of words to sift through on the schedule and we’re not perfect, so drop us a line or tweet us at @SD_Comic_Con if we overlooked anything!

Thursday, July 24

Friday, July 25

Saturday, July 26

Sunday, July 27