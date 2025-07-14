San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Panel Swag and Giveaways Schedule and Guide [UPDATE July 14]

Welcome to our San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Panel Swag and Giveaways Schedule and Guide.
Once you’ve spent hundreds (or thousands) of dollars on a badge, lodging, transportation, parking, food, etc. to attend San Diego Comic-Con, “free” stuff might not actually feel all that free.
Still, walking away with something extra just for attending a panel is a long-standing SDCC tradition and one of the better feelings attendees can experience. We’ve gone over the entire 2025 panel schedule and read every description – SO MANY WORDS – to compile a schedule of panels that promise freebies (or a chance at them). Some descriptions are more specific than others.
The announced panel swag and giveaways for San Diego Comic-Con 2025 include trading cards, Wacom drawing tablets, a Dr. Vegapunk crown from One Piece, jewelry from What’s Your Passion, Phineas and Ferb Funko Pops, a Jason mask, an Uchiwa fan, plus the usual assortment of signed merch, shirts, prints/posters, pins, comics, and yes, chocolate. We’ve also included panels where giveaways are confirmed elsewhere on the Interwebz, if not in the panel description.
(Quick aside: Obviously, this doesn’t include panels with unannounced goodies – like the glorious Facehugger mask pictured here from 2024’s Alien: Romulus panel.)
Swag and giveaways are handed out (1) directly in the room or (2) via a ticket to be redeemed at the Program Premiums Room (aka fulfillment room) in Grand Hall AB at the Manchester Grand Hyatt (entering from the Seaport Village/water side).
Program Premiums Room hours for 2025 have not been officially announced. but are typically posted in the Quick Guide (which can be picked up in the Sails Pavilion; more info here) and on the screens in rooms in between panels. For reference: in 2024, the Room’s hours were 10am-8pm on Thursday-Saturday and 10am-6pm on Sunday (and we’d expect the same for 2025).
The panel swag and giveaway schedule below includes days, times, titles, rooms, and details or panel description excerpts in red. Where available, we’ve linked to additional sources for information not provided in the panel descriptions.
Click on the individual panel titles for the full panel description and to add it to your own schedule on Sched.
As we move closer to San Diego Comic-Con 2025, this page will be updated frequently with any new information or news that we find. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back often.
As mentioned earlier, there were a lot of words to sift through on the schedule and we’re not perfect, so drop us a line or tweet us at @SD_Comic_Con if we overlooked anything!
Thursday, July 24
- 10am-11am – Inside the World of Tamagotchi – Room 6A
- Panel description: “There will be giveaway items for all attendees and a chance to win prizes!”
- Additional source: “Attendees will receive a comic book and an exclusive trading card (while supplies last).”
- 10:30am-11:30am – Funko: Welcome to the Funderdome – Room 6BCF
- Panel description: “Think: exclusive reveals, first looks, giveaways…”
- 11:30am-12:30pm – Success in Creativity Mixer: Meet Other Creatives and Get Time with the Experts – Marina D, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
- Panel description: “…six lucky panel attendees will have a chance to win a One by Wacom Tablet (a $49 value) courtesy of Wacom.”
- 12pm-1pm – Tales from My Spinner Rack Live! – Room 9
- Panel description: “FREE limited edition Tales From My Spinner Rack booklet and button for each attendee!”
- 12:15pm-1:15pm – Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias & Jo Koy Panel – Hall H
- Panel description: “Attendees will receive an exclusive Fluffy & Koy SDCC Hall H giveaway!”
- 12:30pm-1:30pm – One Piece: Egghead Arc Dub World Premiere with Colleen Clinkenbeard – Ballroom 20
- Source: “All guests will receive a souvenir Dr. Vegapunk crown.”
- 1pm-2pm – Conan the Barbarian: Scourge of the Serpent – Room 5AB
- Panel description: “…exclusive reveals, special announcements, and giveaways.”
- 1pm-2pm – Robert Kirkman Live at SDCC – Room 6BCF
- Panel description: “…exclusive giveaway surprises—yes, plural—for every attendee!”
- 1pm-2pm – The Merch Nation: Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Toys, Games, and Action Figures – Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
- Panel description: “Stay until the end for trivia with a chance to win special prizes!”
- 1pm-2pm – The Official Aspen Comics Panel 2025 Featuring EKOS! – Room 25ABC
- Panel description: “All panel attendees will receive a free Ekos gift courtesy of Aspen Comics.”
- 1pm-2pm – TMNT Toys – Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
- Panel description: “Expect surprises and giveaways.”
- 1:45pm-2:45pm – Marvel Comics: X-Men – Room 6A
- Panel description: “…attendees who stay until the end will receive an exclusive giveaway comic book.”
- 2pm-3pm – Mondo Toy Talk Live – Room 7AB
- Panel description: “Stick around until the end for a special giveaway for all attendees!”
- 2pm-3pm – The Secret History of Dracula and The Human Fly . . . What??? – Omni Hotel Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor
- Panel description: “…the panel will be followed by a Q&A and a comic book giveaway trivia contest.”
- 3pm-4pm – Arcana Studio: Ultraduck: A New Hero Takes Flight – Room 32AB
- Panel description: “All audience members will receive an exclusive Ultraduck memento of this exciting journey.”
- 4:30pm-5:30pm – Inside Scoop on Defiant, the Graphic Novel and In-Production Film – Room 6DE
- Panel description: “…five autographed copies of Defiant: The Story of Robert Smalls will be awarded to some lucky attendees.”
- 5:30pm-6:30pm – Forging a Legend: Red Sonja Rides Again on the Big Screen – Ballroom 20
- Panel description: “…a few giveaways await fans of the swords, blood, fire, and ale of mythic Hyrkania!”
- 5:30pm-6:30pm – MrBeast Lab Unlocked: Secrets of the Lab Revealed – Room 6A
- Panel description: “…plenty of surprises for fans, including special giveaways and exclusive merchandise for attendees.”
- 6pm-7pm – Keenspot 25: A Monster-Sized Silver Anniversary Celebration – Room 5AB
- Panel description: “…a lucky audience member will win a rare variant cover from [Keenspot’s] hit comic book series Mark Spears Monsters, as well as other prizes.”
- 6pm-7pm – What’s the Scoop at Simon & Schuster – Room 4
- Panel description: “All attendees will receive a special gift.”
- 6:30pm-7:30pm – Gay Geeks and Where to Find Them – Room 26AB
- Source: “Some sparkling giveaways, generously sponsored by @wypjewelry”
- 7pm-8pm – Friends of Shawn Kerri – Room 4
- Source: First 50 attendees will receive totally FREE this Darby Crash Skeleton/Skanking Kid t-shirt designed by Rufus Dayglo.
- 7pm-9:30pm – Unexpected Treasures World Premiere and Panel – Room 6DE
- Panel description: “…a limited edition Unexpected Treasures keychain for all panel attendees.”
- 7:15pm-8:15pm – Gundam Showcase: Featuring 30 Years of Gundam Wing – Room 6BCF
- Source: T-shirt and more
- 8pm-9pm – StreetPass OC: Nintendo Quizbowl X – Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
- Panel description: “…compete for an opportunity to win prizes!”
- 8pm-9pm – Trivia for Chocolate – Room 28DE
- Panel description: “The first audience member to yell out the correct answer wins a small piece of chocolate. At the end, the person with the most small chocolates gets a really big (> 1 pound) chocolate, and runners-up get quality chocolate bars. Everyone gets to keep the small chocolates they’ve won.”
Friday, July 25
- 11am-11:45am – “MOM! Phineas and Ferb are at San Diego Comic-Con!” – Indigo Ballroom
- Source: One lucky cosplayer will walk away with the very first full set of Phineas and Ferb Funko Pops, ahead of their official fall release.
- 1pm-2pm – Inside the McFarlane Toys Multiverse – Room 6A
- Panel description: “…there will be some surprises and giveaways!”
- 2pm-3pm – Writing for Indie Comics – Omni Hotel Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor
- Panel description: “Free comics for everyone who asks a question!”
- 2:15pm-3:15pm – Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski – Room 6A
- Panel description: “Be sure to stay until the end for the exclusive giveaway.”
- 3:30pm-4:30pm – Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing – Room 6A
- Panel description: “Plus, you’ll want to hang around for the special giveaway comic at the end of the show!”
- 3:30pm-4:30pm – Filmmakers and Nonprofits: A Powerful Partnership – Grand 6, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
- Panel description: “Attendees will have a chance to receive a free movie poster of The Hero in Us, the live-action/animated superhero film from The Friends of Jack Foundation.”
- 4pm-5pm – Tarzan’s Creator Celebrates 150 Years! – Room 32AB
- Panel description: “Plus: convention exclusives and prizes for the audience!”
- 4:15pm-5:15pm – Godzilla at 70: Seven Decades of the King of the Monsters – Room 6DE
- Panel description: “Featuring reveals, giveaways, and surprise guests…”
- 4:30pm-5:30pm – The Bold Voice of Contemporary Horror – Room 5AB
- Panel description: “Plus giveaways from IFC, A24, and Universal for the question askers!”
- 5pm-6pm – Bad Idea: The SDCC Panel – Room 32AB
- Panel description: “…a convention-exclusive giveaway.”
- [NEW] 5pm-6pm – Draw Me Like One of Your Disney Girls – Room 11
- Graphic novel and personalized sketch for volunteers
- 5pm-6pm – Hasbro Transformers Panel – Room 25ABC
- Panel description: “Plus, time permitting, there will also be a Q&A session filled with trivia and giveaways.”
- 5:30pm-6:30pm – Jason Universe: Celebrating 45 Years of Friday the 13th – Room 5AB
- Source: “Attendees will have a chance to win Spirit Halloween’s newest Jason mask, which was created with the 45th anniversary and his updated design in mind. There will also be other giveaways and exclusive 45th anniversary hats available for those in attendance alongside a limited-edition 18″x12″ Mondo lithograph inspired by Sweet Revenge that was designed by (Peter) Santa-Maria.”
- 6:30pm-7:30pm – Original Comic Art: An Open Discussion with the Insiders – Room 24 ABC
- Panel description: “Plus, original art giveaway.”
- 7pm-8pm – Astounding Team-ups in the Lumpia Deep Fried Universe – Room 6BCF
- Panel description: “Includes free print giveaway.”
- 7pm-8pm – Timeless and Built to Last: Conserving Comics and Manga Through High-Quality Editions – Room 4
- Panel description: “…maybe even go home with a free book!”
- 7:30pm-8:30pm – WTF Did I Just Watch? 25 Years of Titmouse’s Craziest Animation Moments – Room 5AB
- Panel description: “Expect giveaways…”
- 8pm-9pm – Camera, Culture, Combat: Unveiling Filipino Martial Combat Legacy in Comics, Film, and Television – Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
- Panel description: “There will be prizes! You have been warned!”
- 8:30pm-10pm – Christian Comic Arts Society Mixer – Room 26AB
- Panel description: “There will be a time for people to network and the always popular geek quiz where prizes will be given.”
- 9pm-10pm – Ghostface’s Killer Trivia – Room 25ABC
- Panel description: “…will award prizes…”
- 9pm-10pm – Star Wars Trivia Party – Room 7AB
- Panel description: “Prizes! Prizes! Prizes!”
Saturday, July 26
- 10am-11am – Coyote vs. Acme – Hall H
- Panel description: “…take home a Comic-Con-only giveaway!”
- 10am-11am – Creating the Immersion of Universal Epic Universe – Room 6DE
- Source: “All attendees at the panel will also receive Epic Universe swag.”
- 11am-11:45am – Futurama – Ballroom 20
- Panel description: “Plus, prizes!”
- 11am-12pm – Curious Haunts x The Cullenoscopy Live! – Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library
- Panel description: “Get a free gift for attending!”
- 11:45am-12:30pm – The Simpsons – Ballroom 20
- Panel description: “…45 minutes of prizes, predictions, and pretzels…”
- 12pm-1pm – Connect to Pop Culture with Hallmark – Room 23ABC
- Panel description: “You’ll get sneak peeks at products for the year ahead and have a chance to win prizes!”
- 12pm-1pm – Top Cow: The New Universe – Room 4
- Panel description: “All attendees will receive a convention Uchiwa fan featuring art from your favorite Top Cow creators.”
- 1pm-2pm – Legendary Comics: Monsterverse: Godzilla x Kong, Dune, Pacific Rim, Minecraft, and More – Room 4
- Panel description: “Be sure to brush up on your Monsterverse and Dune lore for a special giveaway!”
- 1:45pm-2:45pm – Marvel Comics: Ultimate Universe – Room 6A
- Panel description: “Make sure to stick around to score an exclusive giveaway comic book.”
- 1:45pm-2:45pm – OverPower Rising: Bringing Skybound, Top Cow, and Edgar Rice Burroughs to CCGs! – Room 6DE
- Panel description: “…there will be an additional giveaway of some autographed cards to a few lucky winners.”
- 3pm-4pm – A Flash of Creativity: Draw with the Flash Gordon Adventures Artists – Room 11
- Panel description: “…along with giveaways and surprises.”
- 3pm-4pm – Marvel: Comics to Screen – Room 6A
- Panel description: “Fans who stick around till the end will receive an exclusive giveaway comic book!”
- 4:30pm-5:30pm – CGC Comics Grading 101 – Room 26AB
- Panel description: “You’ll also get the chance to guess the grade for prizes…”
- 4:30pm-5:30pm – The Merch Nation: Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Toys, Games, and Action Figures – Room 10
- Panel description: “Stay until the end for trivia with a chance to win special prizes!”
- 5pm-6pm – Dread the Hall H: (Fictional) Comic Convention Horror Stories – Room 23
- Panel description: “Best of all, every guest in attendance will get a free one-of-a-kind Dread the Hall H lanyard!”
- See additional source for an image of the lanyard.
- 6:30pm-7:30pm – Tapawingo – Room 6BCF
- Source: “…a free temporary tattoo to take home…”
- 6:45pm-7:45pm – X-Men Fandom Panel – Room 6DE
- Panel description: “Prizes will be handed out…”
- 7:30pm-8:30pm – MeTV’s Svengoolie and the Sven Squad Make Their Comic-Con Debut! – Room 7AB
- Panel description: “Panel attendees will receive a Comic-Con exclusive Svengoolie and the Sven Squad collectible trading card set and a limited-edition Svengoolie button!”
- 8pm-9pm – Trivia for the Rest of Us – Room 23ABC
- Panel description: “The top three players in each round will win prizes!”
Sunday, July 27
- 10am-11am – Emily the Strange Panel Experience – Room 32AB
- Panel description: “…there will be plenty of rewards for being strange…”
- 11am-12pm – Doing Comics Differently with Ignition Press – Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
- Panel description: “…receive a free gift for attending.”
- [NEW] 12pm-1pm – Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: What’s New on Batuu? – Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
- Source: Free 11×17 Con-exclusive print featuring your favorite Galaxy’s Edge characters
- 4pm-5pm – Success in Creativity: Making the Best of Your Resources – Room 24ABC
- Panel description: “As a bonus, six lucky panel attendees will have a chance to win a One by Wacom Tablet (a $49 value) courtesy of Wacom.”